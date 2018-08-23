When East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux met Michael Duca on Thursday, the eve of his installation as the new bishop of the Baton Rouge Diocese, Gautreaux reached into his khaki pocket and asked for a special blessing.

A group of Gautreaux's deputies gave him a St. Michael the Archangel coin for his birthday in March. He has carried it constantly since then, but never got it blessed.

St. Michael the Archangel is the patron saint of those who protect public safety, and it's common for Catholics to recite a special prayer to him for protection. Gautreaux wears a gold St. Michael the Archangel medal around his neck as well. An inscription on the silver-and-blue coin he carries reads: "There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling" from Psalm 91.

Duca reached his hand over the coin and prayed over it before Gautreaux slipped it back into his pocket, where he usually carries a rosary as well. The sheriff said afterward that he seriously contemplated becoming a priest when he was in high school.

"I thought I was going to be a priest but they got to the celibacy thing and I said, 'No, I don't think I'm called," Gautreaux laughed, as he looked at his wife, Suzi, who stood alongside him.

Both Gautreaux and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul met Duca on Thursday ahead of a prayer service at St. George Catholic Church. Duca will be installed as the next bishop of Baton Rouge at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Cathedral in an invitation-only Mass that will be widely live-streamed.

Gautreaux and Paul both said the faith community plays an important role in giving people hope and keeping young people on the right path. Duca spoke at length at his Thursday prayer service about the need for more hope in society.