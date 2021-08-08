Seeking solutions: Parishes have long dreamt of limiting flooding in highly populated areas

Even before the 2016 flood, parish governments had looked at ways to reduce the threat to communities along the Amite and Comite rivers and a number of smaller streams in the region. Here's a look at some of them:
COMITE RIVER DIVERSION
After heavy rains, the 12-mile-long canal would move water from the Comite River westward to the Mississippi River near Lily Bayou. The roughly $460 million diversion is intended to reduce water levels in heavily populated areas along the lower Comite and Amite rivers.
STORMWATER MASTER PLAN
The U.S. Corps of Engineers has designated $255 million for channel enlargement along Bayou Fountain, Beaver Bayou and Blackwater Bayou; clearing debris along Bayou Fountain, Jones Creek and Wards Creek; and adding concrete lining along Jones Creek and Wards Creek.
BAYOU MANCHAC
Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes have agreed to discuss the installation of pump stations along the Mississippi River to drain Bayou Manchac, Spanish Lake and Bluff Swamp. A plan may also include dredging. Ascension has started snagging logs and debris, and East Baton Rouge plans to do the same.
DARLINGTON RESERVOIR
The 2016 flood renewed interest in a flood control project along the Amite River near Darlington. A “dry” dam would extend 3.6 miles and rise 86 feet to hold back runoff. When full, it would inundate 26,000 acres of rural bottomland forests and farms.
LIVINGSTON DRAINAGE
The parish initially received $50 million to help buy out property owners in low-lying areas but later the money was earmarked to help with drainage projects. The parish estimated it could clear 300 miles of waterways, including the Blood, Natalbany and Tickfaw rivers and Colyell, Little Colyell and West Colyell creeks. The work is nearly done.
LAUREL RIDGE LEVEE
Ascension Parish leaders since the 1980s have looked at a levee extension as a way to protect St. Amant and parts of Acy, Galvez and Sorrento. Livingston Parish sued, fearing water would be pushed its way, but dropped its court challenge to this $24 million project after being assured a project along La. 22 in lower Ascension would be completed.
LA. 22 ROAD CUTS
The state highway runs along berms that serve to hold back water headed to Lake Maurepas and Blind River. A $42 million project would dig two channels below La. 22 and span them with new bridges near the Amite River Diversion Canal. Approval of this plan led to Livingston Parish dropping complaints about the Laurel Ridge levee extension.