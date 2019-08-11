State Street between Dalrymple Drive and Highland Road has poor lighting, decrepit, broken sidewalks, no bike path, and crumbling street and infrastructure. Are there any plans to address these issues?
"We are looking at sidewalk, bike lane and street improvements," says Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage for the city-parish. "We have a few layouts to go over to review. This plan also includes cross walks at the intersection of East State and Highland Road.
"This plan is now included in the Enhancements, corridor improvements and Traffic management under the program manager Stantec. This project will be finalize sometime next year for public comment. The people in the area need to aware that some of the street parking could be gone to get the improvements requested."
Repairs again needed
The section of Jefferson Highway from the entrance to Bocage all the way past Bluebonnet Boulevard is now needing to be repaired again. The previous repair seems to only have been a temporary repair that has not held up. I believe the road is probably worse now than it was before the repair were done. Will the city now be responsible for the much needed repairs it now requires?
Brendan Rush, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Development, says, "We will continue to maintain this section of roadway until the summer of 2020. At that time this roadway is scheduled for reconstruction as part of the Road Transfer Program.
"Once it is reconstructed, we will turn this section of road over to the city-parish to maintain. Until the end of the future project we will address the situation."