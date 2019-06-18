PRAIRIEVILLE — In March 2006, a drunken driver ran into then 95-year-old W.P. "Tiggy" Duplessis while he was trying to get the mail from his box along the road that bears his name in Ascension Parish.

A parish School Board member for 32 years and beloved figure in local education, Duplessis died from his injuries in the crash across the street from his own home. The driver who hit him was later convicted of drunken driving.

Despite unsuccessful attempts at using speed humps and periodic enforcement pushes, the problems on Tiggy Duplessis road have remained: speeders and reckless drivers on a narrow two-lane parish road flanked by deep road ditches, residents say.

In response, the administration of Parish President Kenny Matassa, through his $60 million Move Ascension program, has earmarked Tiggy Duplessis for a safety widening project.

But some Tiggy Duplessis Road residents who would have to give up property for the widening work have voiced concerns about the parish's still-developing plans.

Parish officials plan a public meeting on their plan from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Parish Governmental Complex, 615 E. Worthey St., Gonzales.

The heavily populated triangle between La. 73, Airline Highway and La. 621 poses traffic challenges in part because of numerous dead-end subdivisions and large lot homes in the area north of Gonzales.

Add to that limited crossings over the railroad tracks along Airline and there are only a handful of roads linking together the three highways near the Interstate 10/La. 621 interchange in Prairieville.

Tiggy Duplessis Road is one of those few cut-through routes. It ties Duplessis Road with La. 621, which links Airline and La. 73.

The Move Ascension project would widen the two travel lanes on one-mile Tiggy Duplessis Road to safer, 11-foot widths and add two-foot-wide shoulders on a road that now has little in the way of shoulders.

Parish officials said they will also make drainage improvements and design the ditches along Tiggy Duplessis so the side slopes aren't as steep as they are now.

The cost of the road project, which is in final design, wasn't available on the Move Ascension website.

Residents have questioned the amount of property the parish is considering buying for the widening work and expressed fears that a wider road would only encourage more speeding.

They've called instead for stop signs on key intersections and more aggressive speeding enforcement.

"It is like a raceway. There are multiple cars that continuously race one another, some young kids with Mustangs. They're out there almost every night, and literally it's a race," said Suzanne Settoon, who lives along Tiggy Duplessis Road.

Parish officials and engineers said that under road design guidelines, they can't use stop signs as a traffic control device. Drivers will only speed up in between the signs, officials said.

Instead they plan as-yet-unannounced traffic-calming measures to lower speeds on the improved road. Those will be discussed Wednesday.

Mike Enlow, assistant director of parish public works, said the road was selected for the safety widening under a traffic prioritization tool used by consulting engineer, HNTB. The tool combined traffic counts, crash data and other information.

Enlow was responding to a question posed by Councilman Todd Lambert, who said council members did not request the widening project.

"Tiggy had the highest sideswipe count, with no alcohol (use involved) … which tells us there's a lot of traffic and there's a lot of sideswipes," Enlow told Lambert.

Parish officials announced last week that they would stripe the road even before the work is done.