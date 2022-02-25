The last of four people accused in a scheme to entice people through Facebook and rob them at gunpoint in Ascension Parish has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for his role in the plot.
Tyrell Jimerson, 27, was part of a group that purported to sell iPhones through Facebook and gave interested buyers an address to make the purchase, according to the plea agreements for Jimerson and other defendants.
But, when people arrived, they were robbed at gunpoint while still in their vehicles, the plea agreements say.
Under a deal reached with Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples this week, Jimerson admitted that he and his codefendants "actively participated in the set up" of the Facebook post that had led to two sets of victims being robbed at gunpoint.
Jimerson, of Donaldsonville, entered his plea Wednesday in Gonzales before 23rd Judicial District Judge Cody Martin to the reduced charges of two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, court minutes say.
Jimerson, who had been set for a jury trial this week, received the longest actual time in prison of the four defendants accused in the plot.
His three codefendants had already taken pleas to reduced charges between the fall of 2019 and September that had committed them to testifying against him at any trial, their plea deals say.
All the codefendants had received suspended or deferred sentences that had them out of prison at the time of Jimerson's plea, court minutes show. At least two were still on probation.
In addition to prison time, Jimerson was also given three years of home incarceration under state probation officers' supervision.
Jimerson's attorney asked for permission for Jimerson to enter a work release program while in prison, but Judge Martin deferred a ruling on Wednesday pending submission of a proposed order.
The others already convicted in the robbery plot were Kaitlyn Cox, 26; Michael Lomas, 27; and Michael Jones, 25. Cox and Jones are of the Gonzales area. Lomas is of the Geismar area.
Jimerson's defense attorney and a spokesman for prosecutors in Ascension didn't return a call or email for comment Friday.