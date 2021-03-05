Former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva recommended to fire former head football coach Les Miles for cause in 2013 because of "inappropriate behavior" that involved allegations of sexual harassment with former students.

The recommendation was detailed in the 262-page report released by Husch Blackwell on Friday, the independent law firm LSU hired to investigate the university's handlings of sexual misconduct cases and its Title IX policies.

The months-long probe has ultimately led to multiple staffing and policy changes at LSU, and interim president Tom Galligan announced Friday morning that the university is briefly suspending without pay executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry and senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar based on the findings of a law firm's investigation into the handling of sexual misconduct complaints.

But Husch Blackwell also found that Miles was investigated by the LSU-hired Taylor Porter law firm in 2013, and uncovered emails that showed Alleva, the athletic department's highest ranking official, felt the investigation's findings were enough to fire Miles.

Miles had been accused of kissing a female student twice, "unwanted touching," telling her he was attracted to her and suggesting that they go to a hotel or to his condo together. Miles has repeatedly denied kissing the student, but some of the other allegations explored in the Taylor Porter investigation remain secret, since they are completely redacted.

Several LSU athletic department employees also said Miles was insistent that LSU hire “attractive, blonde, fit” female students to work in recruiting, according to the Taylor Porter investigation, and Miles was eventually forbidden from having one-on-one meetings or interactions with student employees.

Miles was only fired from LSU after a disappointing start to the 2016 season, and his ultimate discipline was handed down by supervisors who ordered him to stop texting, calling and messaging student employees, the investigation found. LSU also ordered the coach to stop hiring female students to babysit his children and to stop being alone with them. He was also made to attend eight, one-hour sessions that he had to pay for and attend with an attorney.

But Alleva, who was later ousted by LSU in 2019, felt that there should've been greater consequences. He sent an email to former LSU Chancellor William Jenkins on April 19, 2013 regarding the investigation into Miles and the allegations against him.

"I think his continued employment needs to be seriously considered," Alleva wrote. "When reviewing the use of a secret personal phone, the text messages, the fact that I had already advised him against such behavior, the evening meeting off campus, etc. it give me great concern for the future."

Husch Blackwell investigators were unable to locate a response to the email, and Alleva did not return messages for comment on Friday — as the former athletic director has not returned messages for several weeks from this newspaper.

Alleva also sent an email to former LSU president F. King Alexander on June 21, 2013 that stated that he believed people are "innocent until proven guilty," but "in this case I believe he is guilty of insubordination, inappropriate behavior, putting the university, athletic dept and football program at great risk."

"I think we have cause," Alleva adds," I specifically told him not to text, call or be alone with any student workers and he obviously didn't listen. I know there are many possible outcomes and much risk either way, but I believe it is in the best interest in the long run to make a break."

Husch Blackwell investigators also were unable to find a response to that email.

Those in the loop back in 2013 included former LSU board of supervisors Chairman Hank Danos, chairman-elect Bobby Yarborough, athletic committee chairman Stanley Jacobs, former general counsel Shelby McKenzie, Alleva and current senior associate athletic Director Miriam Segar.

In exploring potential punishments, the Taylor Porter report noted that Miles could only be disciplined in "very limited circumstances" due to his contract.

The clause that seemed to apply was one that said Miles was to conduct himself at all times "with the high moral, ethical and academic standards" of LSU and not participate in "serious misconduct" that might impact LSU's football program and reputation.

Reached for comment Thursday, Yarborough, who no longer serves on the Board of Supervisors, said the discipline LSU settled on with Miles was "the right decision at the time" given the facts the law firm presented.

"Without due cause, what can you do to be assured that a situation has changed? That the situation would not happen again?" Yarborough said. "We felt — at least I did — that given the facts and the recommendations and the assurances they were being carried out was a step in the right direction."

When LSU hired the law firm Taylor Porter to investigate Miles’ conduct, the campus as a whole had no idea what was going on. It took eight years, a second law firm’s investigation into how LSU has handled sexual harassment complaints and a lawsuit from USA Today — which was the first to receive a copy of the investigation Thursday — to unearth the allegations against Miles.

Taylor Porter's report, which The Advocate also received, goes into detail about the various ways in which attorneys and LSU officials worked to ensure that it would remain secret, with all parties agreeing that they would never release the document unless under a court order.

The secrecy troubled Husch Blackwell investigators, who noted that there was no file of the Les Miles investigation at the university. Instead, the report was "intentionally stored offsite" at LSU's outside counsel's office and with Miles' attorneys.

Furthermore, Husch Blackwell said that the very fact LSU used Taylor Porter to conduct the investigation instead of handling it within LSU's Title IX office showed that the case was "clearly not handled in a manner consistent with then university policy."

Taylor Porter, which still does considerable legal work with LSU, "essentially served as outside general counsel" for the university, investigators wrote, which "raises conflict of interest concerns as it is not clear how the firm could have been neutral in the investigation."

Ultimately, Husch Blackwell disagreed with the recommendations Taylor Porter gave LSU regarding the Miles investigation, particularly with the firm's conclusions that even if one of the student's allegations were true it wouldn't have met legal definitions for sexual harassment.

Now that the Taylor Porter report has been uncovered, Husch Blackwell investigators noted in their report that "it is difficult to meaningfully determine" the impact the university's handling of the Les Miles investigation had on the climate within the athletic department, but they note "it certainly was not positive."

"We are not in a position to offer an opinion on whether the allegations against him are true or not," the report said. Instead, they examined the issue of whether LSU properly responded to the report against a "powerful member" of the athletic department.

"The answer is 'no,'" the report said.

An unnamed person interviewed by the firm, which the report only reveals to be a "long-time" football staff member, said the Miles saga created a culture where protecting athletics "kinda became the normal."

"You just don't talk about it and you don't say anything," the staffer told investigators, "you just kinda go, 'cuz we're protecting LSU, we're protecting our brand, we're protecting our head coach, we're protecting this, we love LSU so we're gonna be loyal to LSU so we're gonna do what we can to help try to fix it."

The apparent silencing culture within LSU's athletic department had a negative impact on the mental health of at least one employee.

The Husch Blackwell report also notes that, after the 2013 investigation, Sharon Lewis, a long-time football operations employee who is now the associate athletic director for football recruiting and alumni relations, became so distressed by the support from LSU's administration that she had a "mental breakdown" and received mental-health treatment that LSU athletics paid for.

Lewis also claimed that Miles and various other athletic department staffers "became hostile towards her." The allegations were repeatedly reported by Lewis, the Husch Blackwell report says, but she felt her reports "went nowhere."

There were also more details about how Miles insisted that student workers have a "certain look." Three witnesses told Husch Blackwell that Miles labeled the student workers as "a.m. and p.m. girls" and other employees recalled Miles referring to the student workers looking like a "bad bowling team."

One unnamed witness told investigators that Miles' constant remarks normalized such demeaning comments within the athletic department.

"It makes me want to vomit," the witness said, "because it was kind of that every year it got a little worse and worse and for a while, after a while it almost became normal that we can't hire anybody fat and ugly."

Miles remains the head coach at the University of Kansas, and, on Thursday, university spokesman Dan Beckler said in a statement that KU had just received a copy of the Taylor Porter investigation. Kansas officials "will wait to comment further" after reviewing it more closely.

