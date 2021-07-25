Workers with GibKo Signs prepared carefully to remove the old neon marquee in front of the historic Lincoln Theater, once a social and cultural touchstone in Baton Rouge that drew the great African American performers of the '50s and '60s.

Workers braced the roughly 1,200-pound marquee with an overhead crane, removed loose pieces of the sign and then cut off bolts and other connections with a blow torch so the sign could be pulled free from the theater's exterior wall for the first time since it was installed in the mid-1950s.

But, in the end, it also took some old-fashioned muscle from GibKo Signs worker Jackie Thomason to finish the job, standing one story up on a theater overhang and prying loose the huge marquee slowly and carefully from its supports with a long beam.

A slow and persistent application of muscle could be the motto of a dedicated group of volunteers with the Louisiana Black History Hall of Fame who are trying to make the theater, once a hub for the city's African-American community, a node of vitality for old South Baton Rouge again.

For more than a decade, the Hall of Fame organization has been trying to gather state and federal funding and local donations to remediate and renovate the building, which is already on the National Register of Historic Places. Removal of the marquee and an even larger rooftop sign earlier the same day mark the start of another phase of that effort, backers said.

The group has a vision of turning the Lincoln Theater into the home for the Louisiana Black History Hall of Fame museum. It could also serve as a cultural space to bring people and the arts back to this corner of Myrtle Walk Street and Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, two blocks from I-10.

Brenda Perry Dunn, a driving force behind the theater's restoration and the Hall of Fame founder, said the theater affected so many people's lives in its day. It is one of several historic landmarks in old South Baton Rouge that have had a role in changing the state, she said.

"Education, historic culture, entertainment, civil rights, impacts that the Lincoln Theater have had, we're trying to keep that legacy, restore it and then promote again so that it can be another educational arm of the community," Dunn said.

Opened no later than 1951, the theater was built by Dr. A.L. Chatman, a Black physician in Baton Rouge also credited with building the Lincoln Hotel. Just blocks away from the theater, the hotel is another historic building significant to the city's Black history, according to National Register documents.

In the Lincoln Theater's heyday, in the segregated era of the 1950s and '60s, it was one of the few movie houses and concert halls that catered to the Black community and didn't shunt them into a "colored" balcony in the back.

The theater also served as a commercial strip of Black-owned businesses with links to Baton Rouge's civil rights movement, housing a pharmacy, barbershop, sweet shop and, at least for one year, the headquarters of the United Defense League. Along with the Rev. T.J. Jemison, the group had led the Baton Rouge bus boycott in 1953, two years before city directories show the group was based at the theater, according to National Register documents.

The theater saw its share of musical icons: Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, the Ink Spots and James Brown, according to a Hall of Fame history and National Register documents.

One unanticipated outcome of desegregation was the negative impact it had on Black-owned businesses across the South as African-American residents, freed from the strictures of legal segregation, patronized businesses previously denied to them.

As commercial patterns shifted and the older generation of business owners at the Lincoln moved on, the theater closed in the mid-1980s and largely hasn't reopened. Labeled with the words "Lincoln, Now Playing," the marquee today has an open hole where performers names once would have been in lights.

Diane James, 71, and Darryl McGee, 61, were sitting on James' front porch Wednesday along Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, across from the theater's rear, as workers were still dealing with the rooftop sign. The power was temporarily out while the signs were being removed. James and McGee were keeping cool outside.

James, McGee and another neighbor, who would have been children when the Lincoln opened or not yet alive, still recalled the Black performers who continued to show up at the theater, including famed comedian Richard Pryor. They said the theater was part of a string businesses once located along Eddie Robinson and around the theater, an area they now said is "dead."

"If they redo this here, it could bring back ... the community could come back to life," ," McGee said. 'At one time, this was one popular ... this was the strip — from Washington Street all the way the North Boulevard, you know what I'm saying? Anything, everything you wanted to do or you wanted to see, it was up in this area."

"We didn't have to go all the way downtown, out to the mall and everything. We had it right up in here," added James, who has lived in the old South Baton Rouge area her entire life.

In 2009, the Louisiana Black History Hall of Fame bought the theater with $350,000 from the Louisiana Legislature and a $3,000 from the former Foundation for Historical Louisiana.

Since then, the effort has had an up-and-down path with funding but has raised revenues and donations to continue work gradually.

"I've learned so much about, I tell you, just having faith and not giving up, watching this progress," said Carolyn Bennett, a Louisiana Black History Hall of Fame board member and former longtime head of the Foundation for Historical Louisiana, now known as Preserve Louisiana.

The group has received $639,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant dollars through the city-parish government. They have been used for mold and other environmental remediation, roof repairs and restoration of some of the theater's seats and the marquee, said Tasha Saunders, city-parish director of community development and urban development.

While on the job site Wednesday, Nicky Bordelon, a project manager with GibKo Signs, noted the delicate condition of the some Art Moderne marquee's finer architectural details, including the flaking green coloring in the CERAMIC center of the sign.

Bordelon said workers were trying to save as much of the marquee as possible before it was taken back to the company's Bunkie offices.

"And we're going to do our very best to restore the sign back to its original state back in 1955 when it was put on the building," he said.

A larger, red sign on the Lincoln Theater's roof, which was knocked over in a storm a few years ago, was also removed but will not be salvaged.

Other phases of work, including more seat restoration and other interior remodeling, need more funding, Dunn said, and she was waiting to see what dollars may be coming this year through state sources.

With enough money, Dunn said she was hopeful to put that next phase out for bid soon and possibly have some kind of ribbon cutting event near the end of the year, even if the work isn't completely finished yet.