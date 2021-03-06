Catholic churches in the Diocese of Baton Rouge will keep their current precautions to limit the spread of coronavirus, Bishop Michael Duca said in a letter to clergy and congregations Saturday.

Those safeguards include wearing masks and physically distancing in houses of worship — accomplished by using every other row of pews — and sanitizing hands and buildings.

Bishop of Baton Rouge diocese tells parishioners Johnson & Johnson vaccine a valid choice The Roman Catholic bishop of Baton Rouge said Monday that members of his flock may, if no other options are available, receive a one-shot coro…

"These measures that have been in place in different aspects of parish life since March 2020 have been instrumental in providing safe places for worship and parish community life within our diocese," Duca wrote. "It is my hope that with a declining spread of the virus and the growing number of parishioners receiving a vaccination, we will continue to lessen our restrictions for all Church gatherings so that these protocols will no longer be needed."

Earlier this week, Gov. John Bel Edwards moved Louisiana into the less-restrictive Phase 3 of coronavirus-related restrictions, citing declining case counts and the growing availability of vaccinations. That means houses of worship, which were limited to no more than 75% capacity, are allowed to fully open, though Edwards has urged everyone to continue taking precautions like wearing masks.

+9 Louisiana to move to Phase 3 of coronavirus restrictions, bars allowed to open statewide After seeing the worst spike of the pandemic recede in recent weeks, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday moved the state into the loosest phase o…

"I have chosen a more conservative path for the diocese and its institutions at the beginning of this new phase, aware that some parishes and parishioners are struggling with the requirements of wearing masks and physical distancing," Duca wrote. "I also know that many ARE coming back to Church because of these practices."

Duca said the transition back to a complete lifting of coronavirus restrictions will be "a bit complex since it will probably not have a defined moment of ending and beginning."

The Diocese of Baton Rouge includes 64 church parishes in 12 civil parishes around the Capital City.

Amid concern from local Catholics, Baton Rouge's OLOL will give Johnson & Johnson vaccine Our Lady of the Lake, the largest hospital network in the Baton Rouge area and part of a Catholic health system, will provide the single-dose …

The virus has disrupted the religious lives of the region's Catholics for the past year. Near the start of the pandemic, Duca granted a dispensation to the Sunday obligation to attend Mass if parishioners were ill, infirm or simply concerned about the spread of disease; later, he canceled all masses to avoid the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease.

Even after services resumed, they were changed. In addition to the mask-wearing and distancing requirements, sacred ceremonies were altered. For example, on Ash Wednesday, priests sprinkled ashes on parishioners' heads instead of making the traditional marks on the forehead.