Hurricane Ida made a mess of things, and East Baton Rouge officials don't want property owners adding to it.

City-parish officials said Friday cleanup efforts are being slowed by a "significant amount" of mixed-debris piles, in which different types of debris and trash are together in the same pile. Cleanup crews have to bypass homes that don't have different types of debris in different piles.

East Baton Rouge plans to make multiple passes through the city-parish to pick up storm debris from Hurricane Ida, which hit the area Aug. 29. It previously said the cleanup could take 12 weeks, meaning there's a chance some parts of the parish could still have debris piles around Thanksgiving.

+2 Hurricane Ida debris pickup starts Tuesday in East Baton Rouge Parish: Here's what you need to know Emergency debris contractors will start picking up trash in East Baton Rouge Parish Tuesday as part of the city-parish’s response to Hurricane…

It released a map Friday detailing where collections had begun.

Progress can be viewed at brla.gov/recovery

In a statement Friday, the city-parish said it was making good progress, but that things could be better.

"Our crews are seeing a significant amount of mixed debris piles. We cannot pick up storm debris that is mixed with other types of debris or trash. If residents have mixed debris piles in front of their home, our crews will not be able to collect debris," it said.