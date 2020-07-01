Where residents can conduct their own firework shows this Fourth of July varies throughout the Baton Rouge Metro area.
Here's a rundown of the laws:
- East Baton Rouge Parish: Illegal everywhere, including the cities of Baker, Central and Zachary.
- West Baton Rouge Parish: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish and in the town of Addis; prohibited in Brusly and Port Allen.
- Ascension: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish; prohibited in Donaldsonville and Gonzales.
- Livingston: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish; prohibited in Denham Springs and Walker.