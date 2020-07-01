BR.julyfourth.070519 HS 1060.JPG
Fireworks light up the night sky over the USS Kidd during Fourth of July celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in downtown Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Where residents can conduct their own firework shows this Fourth of July varies throughout the Baton Rouge Metro area. 

Here's a rundown of the laws:

  • East Baton Rouge Parish: Illegal everywhere, including the cities of Baker, Central and Zachary. 
  • West Baton Rouge Parish: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish and in the town of Addis; prohibited in Brusly and Port Allen.
  • Ascension: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish; prohibited in Donaldsonville and Gonzales.
  • Livingston: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish; prohibited in Denham Springs and Walker.   
