After the heavy rain we had on June 28 dumped 3.35 inches, Kenilworth Boulevard was flooded at Highland Road. There was about 3 feet of water over the roadway. We always hear about people throwing litter out and about the fines that could be imposed. I never hear about all of the lawn services that blow grass and leaves into the street that then goes into the stormwater system. Why hasn’t Baton Rouge enforced the littering laws to address this problem?
Richard Speer, director of environmental services for the city-parish, tells us: "We thank the reader for this question, which provides a great opportunity to reinforce messaging to our residents about this issue, which has the potential to impact drainage in our parish. The easiest way to remember this is: 'Your storm drain is just for rain.'
"Discarding trash or sweeping materials such as grass and tree clippings into a storm drain, or onto the street, can cause street-level flooding by clogging your storm drain. Additionally, this runs the risk of introducing contaminants into the water, which in turn enters storm drains and gets washed into local waterways.
"Our Department of Environmental Services publishes 'Storm Drain Do’s & Don’ts' via our outreach and educational campaign, as well as on our website at brla.gov/2016/Storm-Drain-Dos-and-Donts. These are great tips that can be published by homeowners and neighborhood associations, as neighborly reminders that, whether you cut your own lawn or employ a lawn service, proper disposal of clippings must be observed.
"Finally, if you see a violation of parish storm drain ordinances, or notice other issues such as illegal dumping, water quality, or chemical spills, we encourage residents to call 311 or use the Red Stick Ready 311 mobile app."
Buckle on Perkins
For about two years now, there’s been a buckle in the road on the right lane of southeast bound Perkins Road just past Kenilworth Parkway, and whoever is responsible for maintenance just throws more asphalt on it every few months to smooth out the buckle instead of digging into the road bed to fix it with new concrete. Who can fix this, and when can they do so?
The state Department of Transportation and Development handles maintenance for that road. DOTD spokesman Brendan Rush says tells us the agency "has a project to full depth repair for that section of Perkins Road that should start around the beginning of next year.
"In the meantime we will do what we can to make it smoother."