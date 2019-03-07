The Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority has raised nearly a quarter-million dollars to rejuvenate the Plank Road corridor, RDA President Chris Tyson announced Thursday.

The agency acquired 85 properties last year and is preparing to clear debris so they can be redeveloped, he aid. More-specific plans will begin to gel once the RDA starts applying for federal grants and meeting with the public to solicit ideas, Tyson said.

The community's first chance will be Saturday at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., when a pair of bus and walking tours will travel the corridor with officials and the public. Each will begin near the corner of Florida Boulevard and North 22nd Street and last an hour and a half.

It's fitting that the Capital Area Transit System will be ferrying participants through the area. In addition to building on unused land, plans for Plank call for new express routes known as bus rapid transit to link the corridor with south Baton Rouge.

Metro Councilman LaMont Cole recalled growing up on Adams Avenue and walking down Plank as a child and feeling safe. There are still a lot of quality businesses on the corridor, but much of the commercial activity that once thrived in areas like his old neighborhood has shifted to the southeast of the parish, Cole said.

"We have to make sure that disinvested communities are brought up," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.

She and Tyson applauded the many businesses that have provided funds for the cause, such as JPMorgan Chase. Many investors have locations on or around Plank, from Tony's Seafood to Coca-Cola, Broome noted.

Officials are planning other upcoming community events such as an April 6 food truck roundup, and Tyson said more programs are planned over the summer.