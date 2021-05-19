With storms dropping a massive amount of rainfall on parts of East Baton Rouge earlier this week, residents without flood insurance who unexpectedly found water in their home may be wondering when — or if — help will arrive in the form of federal dollars.
For federal money to become available to residents, a federal disaster must be declared by President Joe Biden. That action frees up aid and would make residents who are underinsured or uninsured eligible to apply for FEMA grants.
Before Biden can take that step, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards must request a disaster declaration through the state’s FEMA office. That hasn’t yet happened because the state must determine the extent and cost of the damage, Edwards said Tuesday. That could take time, he added, because flooding could continue through Thursday.
In the wake of a disaster, reporting damages to homes and businesses becomes key to determining whether to request a federal disaster declaration, officials from the city-parish, state and FEMA said.
The declaration allows FEMA inspectors to estimate the cost of the damage to uninsured property, which must be included in a federal disaster declaration request from Edwards’ office, FEMA spokesman Gerard Hammink explained.
Louisianans can report flood and storm damage, such as tree limbs fallen on roofs, to homes at damage.la.gov, Edwards’ spokeswoman Christina Bordelon said.
“(A federal disaster declaration) is based on the amount of damage we have — that’s why the damage assessment is so important,” she said.
Those reporting will be asked for clear photos of the property damage, as well as photos of the whole area, Bordelon added.
It was unclear Wednesday evening when the state will have all the information it needs to request federal aid.
FEMA requires a federal disaster request to be submitted within 30 days of the end of the precipitating event, according to the agency’s website.
If a declaration is granted, FEMA will then decide which parishes qualify for recovery funds based on damage to uninsured property, population of the parish and other factors, Hammink said.
Flood victims covered by insurance will not eligible for individual grants through FEMA if a federal disaster is declared, Hammink said.
Debris removal, emergency protection and equipment, among other measures, can also be provided to the state after a federal disaster declaration.
Public assistance may not be necessary for Louisiana, Edwards said Tuesday, as the state would first need to prove it lacks the personnel or equipment to adequately respond to a disaster. But Edwards said that doesn’t appear it will be the case.