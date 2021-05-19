Andrew Jones, 14, tosses ruined wood flooring on to the debris pile, after his aunt and uncle Stephen and Amy Punkay got at least six inches of water in the Baker Drive home they share with five of their six children in the Westminster subdivision in Monday night's deluge of rain, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Their personal cleanup enlisted the help of at least 20 family, neighbors and 'church family' from Community Bible Church, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He said 33 members of the church flooded in the great 2016 deluge, and today his family was benefitting from their good will.