In the Black community, churches have been a hub for not only spiritual enlightenment but access to quality-of-life resources — especially for those living in underserved communities.
One Baton Rouge church will soon add industry-based training and education, as well as pathways toward earning high school diplomas and GEDs, to its arsenal of outreach services through its partnership with Baton Rouge Community College.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church has become the site of a pilot program BRCC is calling "College to Church," designed to train those who participate in jobs and career opportunities that can break the cycle of poverty and/or help those who may be stumbling between jobs and life decisions.
"We are looking forward to what God will do through this program," the Rev. Fred Jeff Smith, pastor at Shiloh Missionary, said Tuesday as the program was announced at his church.
Smith noted that since 1972, Shiloh has offered a multitude of educational services to its congregation, which have included child care, an early learning academy, academic scholarships and financially underwritten vocational training for youth. The "College to Church" initiative builds upon a commitment to a holistic ministry, he said.
Beginning this month, BRCC is setting up a mobile campus at Shiloh that will offer an adult education course; industry-based courses for higher-wage jobs within the health care and information technology sectors; tutoring for math and English; and assistance with various federal-funded financial aid programs.
The first session, open to all, is set for 6 p.m., Monday, July 18, with more dates to be announced in the coming weeks.
"If you're sitting at home ... or just lost your job or aren't making enough money, I implore you to come to this program where we can support you," said Willie Smith, chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College. "I've made it a lifelong mission to support others, (and) we know the struggles families are going through."
Smith said BRCC intends to set up programs in other churches throughout the city-parish as it expands.
In her remarks supporting the program, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said "College to Church" will create new pathways toward success and she's looking forward to seeing the results.
"Collaborating with churches is not new to me," Broome said. "I recognize their ability to reach people at the grassroots level and connect resources to those who need them most. I believe this work is critical in uplifting disinvested communities."