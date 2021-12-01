The trial of a Livingston Parish woman accused of two sex crimes will likely hang on whether she was a willing participant in alleged offenses with a former sheriff's deputy or whether she was ensnared in his web and has no criminal liability for her actions.
During opening statements at Melanie Curtin's trial Wednesday, a state prosecutor described Dennis Perkins as a sick, twisted and manipulative man. Curtin's lawyer agreed, but believes the aggravated rape and video voyeurism case against his client is far different than the case against Perkins.
Perkins faces dozens of counts alleging he produced child pornography, raped two children and adult and ejaculated on baked goods his now ex-wife gave to her students at a Livingston Parish school.
Neither of the charges against Curtin, 42, involve children; she's accused of raping an adult with Perkins' help and also filming a person without their consent for a "lewd and lascivious" purpose. Both charges are felonies.
Prosecutors said in their opening statements that Perkins had desired a mutual sexual encounter among himself, Curtin and the victim in 2014 and that Perkins and Curtin texted the woman to urge her to take part. The woman was opposed to the idea, and, prosecutors said, Perkins and Curtin drugged her and then raped her while she was unconscious.
The defense team says Curtin did not take part in drugging the victim and never possessed a video of the alleged assault.
Curtin, also a former sheriff's office employee, was arrested after a sweeping sex crimes investigation that also yielded charges against Perkins, formerly a team leader for the sheriff's SWAT unit, and his ex-wife Cynthia Perkins, who used to teach Livingston Parish schoolchildren.
Since the probe closed in 2019, both Curtin's case and the Perkinses' have commanded close attention from local news outlets and on social media, in part due to the suspects' public-facing jobs in this rural-suburban community, and because of the disturbing nature of the sex-crime allegations they face.
Dennis and Cynthia Perkins face individual trials after initially being indicted on a combined 150 counts. At jury selection Tuesday, Judge Brian Abels, Curtin's defense lawyers, and even a prosecutor stressed to prospective jurors that the case against her is an entirely different one from the one being built against Dennis Perkins.