LSU police have determined a freshman fraternity member was the victim of criminal hazing after the student was hospitalized last month with a blood alcohol content of .451 — almost six times the legal limit to drive — and was immediately placed on life support because his organs were already failing when his friends dropped him off at the hospital.

Doctors were able to save the student's life, and he has since been released from the hospital.

But the Oct. 19 incident resulted in the arrest of one Phi Kappa Psi fraternity member who hosted the party and was leading the charge, ordering freshman pledges to finish massive quantities of alcohol before allowing them to leave his off campus residence, according to LSU police.

Terry Pat Reynolds II turned himself in to police and was arrested Monday on three counts: felony and misdemeanor criminal hazing, along with failure to seek assistance.

No other arrests have been made and officials said other fraternity members were cooperative during the investigation, including turning their cell phones over to detectives.

The arrest warrant issued for Reynolds confirms several previously reported details about the incident, including that some members of Phi Kappa Psi brought the freshman to the hospital when they realized his condition was deteriorating after finally leaving the party. Detectives pieced together the following account of what happened that night.

+3 In LSU hazing case, questions remain: Who hurt and who helped a hospitalized freshman? This much is settled: an LSU freshman wound up in the hospital with alcohol poisoning after a night of partying with his fraternity brothers, …

When the student arrived at the hospital, he had "pink frothy foam coming from his nose and mouth, which indicated organ failure," police wrote in the warrant. His oxygen levels were low and body temperature had dropped to 93 degrees, leaving him in critical condition. He was immediately brought to the intensive care unit for treatment.

Several hours earlier, Reynolds had sent a text message to all 59 new members of the chapter, who had recently been initiated into Phi Kappa Psi earlier in the semester. Reynolds held the position of New Member Educator, according to his arrest warrant. He told the new members to come to his place, saying he hoped they were "ready to get hammered if you pull up."

Reynolds allegedly provided about a dozen freshmen with alcohol throughout the night, instructing them to finish whole bottles as a group. In some cases, he would not allow them to leave until they had finished a bottle, LSU police wrote in the warrant.

+3 Timeline of LSU's recent rocky history with Greek life Louisiana State University's fraternities have faced accusations for decades that they are hotbeds of hazing, binge drinking and misconduct. T…

Reynolds later sent another text to new members telling them that at least 10 of the freshmen were "blackout" drunk and would need rides home. Police concluded that in addition to the hospitalized student, an additional 12 new members were victims of hazing that night.

"It should be noted that there are no records of any 911 calls to the residence during the event, although the defendant was aware of the condition of some of the new members based on the messages," police wrote. In addition to alcoholic beverage containers throughout the residence and in trash cans, police found "multiple areas of what appeared to be fresh vomit" outside the building while searching for evidence.

No one sought medical attention until a someone who hadn't attended the gathering noticed that the one student was in bad shape and coordinated efforts to get him to the hospital, police said.

That happened when the freshman visited a young woman's apartment after the party. Hours after his hospitalization, the female student died by suicide, a tragedy that raised even more questions about what happened in the meantime, who was in contact with the young woman and what was said. The freshman was inside her apartment for just a short time before his friends collected him and brought him to the hospital.

Reynolds later sent more messages to the group saying he would host similar parties on future Sundays at which new members would come to his residence and drink, according to the warrant. They would be called "finish it Sundays," he told his fraternity brothers.

He also implied more sinister plans ahead, using the N-word to refer to the new members and telling them "it's open season starting tomorrow" with still "four weeks of pledgeship left," according to the warrant.

A .451 blood alcohol level put the hospitalized freshman at serious risk of death, as blackouts can begin to happen in people with .2 blood alcohol levels. Anything about .4 is considered especially dangerous, because it can cause someone's heart to stop.

Felony criminal hazing is a new law in Louisiana, created through the Max Gruver act, which was named for an LSU freshman who died after a 2017 hazing incident at Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Gruver's parents have become anti-hazing activists who lobbied the Louisiana Legislature to stiffen hazing penalties after their son's death.

Gruver's BAC was .495, which many local health care providers said in 2017 was the highest they'd ever seen.

The state's failure to seek assistance law requires that anyone at the scene of an emergency who knows that someone else has suffered a serious injury should provide "reasonable assistance." The law also saws that anyone who engages in "reckless behavior that results in the serious bodily injury of any person" shall also give them assistance.