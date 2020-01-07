The location of the city-parish's long-discussed tire shredding facility in East Baton Rouge remains up in the air, with one Metro Council member maintaining she doesn't want it in her district and the Mayor's Office scouring municipal properties for a suitable alternative.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks is expected to take another shot at blocking the placement of the machinery in her north Baton Rouge district at Wednesday's council meeting — though the measure appears unlikely to succeed.

The tire shredding facility is currently slated to be built on a one-acre property leased by the Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control facility near Baton Rouge Metro Airport, with funding through a $605,000 federal grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Banks — whose predominately black, low-income district includes Ronaldson Field and a wastewater treatment facility — has repeatedly argued that placing the tire shredding plant in her district would constitute a form of environmental injustice.

Meanwhile, the Mayor's Office has identified at least two potential alternatives for the tire shredding facility, including a roughly one-acre parcel of land on the eastern edge of the parish currently used for city-parish auctions.

Councilman Matt Watson, a longtime proponent of the tire shredder, said that site is too far from where most tires are dumped. He contends the real environmental injustice exists in the hundreds of dumped tires scattered across north Baton Rouge.

The CDC awarded the grant to East Baton Rouge Parish as part of a pilot program aimed at tamping down on the region's mosquito populations. The grant will lapse if it isn't spent by June 30.

Tires make ideal breeding sites for mosquitoes. When cast aside, they easily collect water and organic debris, creating the perfect habitat for mosquito larvae. The “container breeding” pests are known vectors for deadly diseases like Dengue Fever, Zika virus, Chikungunya, and West Nile virus.

Watson noted that the private firm tasked with operating the shredder, Baum Environmental, has promised to prioritize hiring employees from within a 2-3 mile radius of the facility, ensuring that residents of Bank's district get first dibs on employment opportunities.

Dianne Baum, the CEO of Baum Environmental, estimates the site will initially offer between 12 and 14 jobs with an average salary of $45,000 a year. That number may rise to 20 jobs after one year of operation.

Banks is asking the Metro Council to rescind a contract between the city-parish and Baum Environmental originally approved in September while several black council members were out of town.

"The only thing that’s going to stop illegal dumping is law enforcement," Banks said in an interview, adding that she would support using the grant money to instead install additional security cameras at well-known dumping sites.

With the location of the facility in flux, the Mayor's Office has moved forward on the process for purchasing a tire shredder, with the release of a request for proposals by Jan. 15 and selecting a contractor by Feb. 28. The agreement would then go before Metro Council for approval in March.