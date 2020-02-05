After five LSU students were diagnosed with mumps this week, it's important to know the signs of symptoms of the disease. Here's everything you need to know about prevention, infectiousness, and treatment.

Q: What is mumps?

A: Mumps is a disease that is caused by the mumps virus that primarily infects the parotid and submandibular glands. The most common symptoms include swollen or tender salivary glands below the ear or jaw, low-grade fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, and loss of appetite.

Q: How do people get mumps?

A: Mumps is spread from person to person via respiratory and oral secretions (coughing, sneezing, talking, drinking and eating after another person, kissing, sharing lip balm, etc). It can also spread indirectly when people with mumps touch surfaces without washing their hands, and then others touch those same surfaces and proceed to rub their mouths or noses.

Q: What do I do if I think I have the mumps?

A: Anyone with swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears or jaw on one or both sides of the face should seek care at from your primary care provider as soon as possible. LSU students can contact the Student Health Center, open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. Call (225) 578-6271 for more information.

Q: What is the incubation period and period of infectiousness?

A: The incubation period is the time between exposure to an infectious disease and the appearance of the first signs or symptoms. The average incubation period for mumps is 16-18 days, with a range of 12-25 days. Fever may persist for 3-4 days and parotitis (swelling of the salivary gland), when present, usually lasts 7-10 days.

The infectious period is the time period during which an infected person can spread the disease to others. Persons with mumps are usually considered most infectious from 1-2 days before onset of symptoms, until 5 days after onset of parotitis.

Q: How is mumps diagnosed?

A: Mumps is diagnosed by a combination of symptoms and physical signs and laboratory confirmation of the virus. Most commonly an oral swabbing is performed for a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test. Blood test are also sometimes used to check for antibodies.

Q: What is the treatment for mumps?

A: There is no "cure" for mumps, only supportive treatment (bed rest, fluids and fever reduction). Most cases will recover on their own. If someone becomes very ill, he/she should seek medical attention.

Q: How can mumps be prevented?

A: Getting vaccinated against mumps is the best way to prevent the disease. This vaccine is included in the combination measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) and measles-mumps-rubella-varicella (MMRV) vaccines.

