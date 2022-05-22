East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston's Broome has filled a new administrative position created to improve City Hall's response to the city-parish's growing need for affordable housing and more sustainable neighborhoods.
Marlee Pittman, an LSU alumna and former community development leader with Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance, is now serving as the city-parish's first Director of Community Revitalization.
The new position appears to be an effort by Broome to address criticism that the city-parish lacks vision, vigor and cohesion in its response to housing and community-related needs even though it has ample federal grant money at its disposal.
The Advocate recently reported that decades of dysfunction within the city-parish's Office of Community Development led to approximately $13.4 million in federal grant funds going to waste or left unspent over an 11-year time span.
"I've been talking about disinvestment and addressing it since I came into office," Broome said. "I've watched Marlee over the past five years with her work with Mid-City. She's a doer. She's knows what she's doing when it comes to community revitalization and working with neighborhoods and people in the community."
Pittman's hire is one of several recent moves by Broome when it comes to affordable housing and streamlining the city-parish's handling of federal grant dollars.
The city-parish temporarily outsourced much of the troubled Office of Community Development's day-to-day functions to Build Baton Rouge after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development threatened to cut off funding when Broome first took office. But last year, Broome persuaded the Metro Council to set aside $400,000 in additional funding to start rebuilding the Office of Community Development.
That move is possible now that the city-parish is no longer on HUD's watchlist.
Pittman will earn $80,196 a year to "head several interagency initiatives intended to create equitable, vibrant, affordable and sustainable neighborhoods," according to a news release.
Broome says she created the new position because she didn't have anyone on her staff whose sole focus was coordinating all the various outside agencies, community groups and special interest organizations that work with the city-parish to making use of annual federal grant dollars to address community-related challenges.
"We need to bring everyone — our residents, our non-profits — together, collaborating to do the work. That's what Marlee's role will be," she said. "While she's focused on community, she's also going to help manage our Safe Hopeful Neighborhoods initiative."
Pittman is also leading the city-parish's Resident Leadership Academy and Operation Clean-up programs.
The Leadership Academy consists of team building, onsite training, networking, and a yearlong action project for applicants from any neighborhoods with priority focused on the parish's underserved areas such as Scotlandville, Dixie, Gardere, Old South Baton Rouge and Eden Park.
Broome says Pittman will work to increase community engagement, attract volunteers and build a framework for partnering agencies and interest groups to be more successful in their outreach efforts.
Pittman said she's been tasked with a number of priorities.
"We have to address blight and development; planning and (Office of Community Development) housing and homeless needs," Pittman said. "We need to move away from the scattered work and toward this framework that the mayor has uniquely positioned me to lead."
Helping neighborhoods thrive would reduce crime, Broome and Pittman say.
Pittman has hit the ground running with benchmarks she has mapped out for the three months, six months and a year out.
"It's really centered around creating a healthy housing network," she said. "The leadership of community development in the city is turning over. We have a moment here to really bring new leaders and energy together around this framework and get them moving in the same direction, which we've never really seen before."