AMELIA — A Morgan City man wanted on a battery count in St. Mary Parish was driving before sunrise Monday with one headlight out while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit, deputies said.
Sheriff's deputies arrested Nicholas Walter Grimmett, 40, on a third offense driving while intoxicated and separate traffic counts after his pickup truck was stopped along La. 182 in lower Assumption Parish, deputies said.
A chemical test later determined that Grimmett's blood-alcohol level was 0.172 grams/percent, deputies said Tuesday.
Under state law, a person whose blood-alcohol level is 0.08 grams/percent or greater is presumed to be too intoxicated to drive.
Deputies had spotted the truck crossing the La. 182 bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway and pulled it over around 1:24 a.m. due to the headlight, deputies added.
Assumption Sheriff Leland Falcon said in the statement Tuesday that Grimmett, 134 S. Verret St., Morgan City, got out of the truck, approached the deputy and displayed signs of impairment.
Grimmett, who also had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from himself and his truck, was arrested and taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center for the chemical test, deputies said.
In addition to the DWI count, Grimmett also was booked on counts of headlights required and being a fugitive from St. Mary on a second-degree battery count.
He remained in parish jail midday Tuesday with bail of $15,000, online records show.