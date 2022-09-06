Crippling staff shortages, toxic work environments and escalating caseloads are causing an exodus of Louisiana’s child welfare workers, and Louisiana legislators said Tuesday that they are not convinced the agency is doing enough to right itself.

The Senate’s Health and Welfare Committee called an oversight hearing Tuesday to press for answers from the state’s Department of Children and Family Services, which is supposed to guard children against abuse and neglect from caretakers. The attention comes as the agency has weathered criticism over its handling of recent child abuse cases, including a case involving a toddler who died from a fentanyl overdose after state officials received three warnings about his family.

DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters told lawmakers Tuesday that her employees have been pushed “beyond their capacity to feel like they’re doing good work.” The agency has around 400 open positions while reports of abuse and neglect across the state are increasing, she said.

“The difference in our agency when you don’t perform your best is that horrible things happen,” Walters said.

Some legislators placed blame on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration for failing to do more to support DCFS and for dropping the ball on holding agency officials accountable.

“While I would be wholly in support of significant overhauls that have to come down from this administration, quite honestly, I don’t see that happening,” said State Sen. Patrick McMath, R-Covington. “So what can we do to keep the ship afloat between now and then? That’s what I want to hear from you today.”

Legislators also debated Tuesday whether pay raises, added employee benefits, fewer educational requirements or a combination of all of the above could help to lure child welfare workers. Entry-level jobs start at $36,000 and often require grueling work on nights and weekends.

But some who testified said that pay is not the primary problem at DCFS.

Walters said a worker left the agency just last week for a clerical position at a construction company, even though the new job involved a pay cut. She did so because she could no longer handle the round-the-clock schedule that DCFS now requires of its staff.

Meanwhile, Stacey McPherson testified that she left her job as a Rapides Parish foster care worker in July after six years at the agency – and again, not because of salary.

Instead, she left because she was sick of repeatedly complaining about problems at the job that weren’t addressed by her supervisors. McPherson said she felt punished for caring deeply about her work and that she was taken off cases when her supervisors told her she was “overly attached” to the children.

When she put in her two-weeks’-notice, she said she was ordered not to have any contact with the children and families who she’d worked with for years.

“We just sit in our office and do our work and we just hope to make it through that one day,” she testified. “Because every day is excruciating.”

Dysfunction at DCFS has also sent foster parents packing, said Vickie Tolliver Auguste, a foster parent.

When she’s lodged complaints against caseworkers, those workers have stopped calling her to place foster children in her home, even though she has the space, she said.

State senators said they’re worried about what comes next.

“We’ve got a crisis right now,” said State Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria. “We need to be a little more flexible in how we deal with this.”

State Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks, asked if DCFS could consider partnering with private companies to help plug some of their employee gaps.

Terri Ricks, the agency’s deputy secretary, said the agency is considering contracting out some of its work to home development workers, who certify whether foster families meet the state’s requirements to take in children. She said DCFS has already seen the benefits of contracting with a Baton Rouge day care that can watch over children while they wait for an available foster home.

Walters said DCFS hopes to partner with Family Services of Greater Baton Rouge, which might take on some of their lowest-risk cases. Still other partnerships are in the works: DCFS and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department are considering a pilot program where law enforcement could embed with DCFS caseworkers, she said.

Right now, caseworkers can call law enforcement to join them on home visits, though police officers aren’t always immediately available.

Assistant Child Welfare Secretary Rhenda Hodnett said DCFS also wants to hire a handful of neonatal nurses who can help review and assess the agency’s skyrocketing rate of substance-exposed newborns.

Despite those efforts, some lawmakers on Tuesday called for shifts in agency leadership. State Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans, reiterated his calls for Walters to resign, telling her during the hearing that he’s been flooded with letters and phone calls from workers who say that their managers at DCFS treat them horribly.

State Sen. Beth Mizell, said she’s heard the same, though she stopped short of pressing for Walters’ resignation.

“I’ve gotten letters of resignation that were heartbreaking, where people felt committed spiritually to doing this as a mission and they had to quit because of the internal politics of it,” she said.