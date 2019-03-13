NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and is working to resolve the issue.
According to downdector.com, which monitors websites, the outages started around 12 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday in parts of the U.S., including the East and West Coast, parts of Europe and elsewhere. Both Facebook's desktop site and app appeared to be affected. Some users saw a message that said Facebook was down for "required maintenance."
Facebook, somewhat ironically, took to its official Twitter account to confirm the outage and dispel rumors it was caused by a DDoS attack. They did not specify a cause, areas affected or an estimated time for a fix.
A DDoS, or distributed denial-of-service attack, involves a flood of traffic from multiple sources that can render platforms unusable.
Check back for updates.