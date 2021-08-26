With a Tropical Storm Ida seemingly headed to Louisiana, local officials started Thursday to put out sandbags for the public to prepare.
More parishes could be announcing sandbag locations in the coming hours and days.
Here's a running list of the parishes and locations for sandbags announced so far:
IBERVILLE PARISH
Iberville Parish Department of Public Works, 59705 Bayou Road, Plaquemine
ASCENSION PARISH
5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department, Station 40 in Darrow, 39110 La. 22, Darrow
Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant
Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales
Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales
Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar
Prairieville Fire Department, La. 73 at Miller Road, Prairieville
La. 431 curve at Valentine Road in the Lake community
Paula Park, La. 933, Gonzales
DPW West, 725 Church St, Donaldsonville
Residents are asked to keep all sandbags through the duration of hurricane season.
Additionally, parish public works and drainage crews are on full standby alert, and all pumping stations are being monitored.
