With a Tropical Storm Ida seemingly headed to Louisiana, local officials started Thursday to put out sandbags for the public to prepare.

More parishes could be announcing sandbag locations in the coming hours and days.

Here's a running list of the parishes and locations for sandbags announced so far:

IBERVILLE PARISH

Iberville Parish Department of Public Works, 59705 Bayou Road, Plaquemine

ASCENSION PARISH

5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department, Station 40 in Darrow,  39110 La. 22, Darrow

Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant

Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales

Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales

Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar

Prairieville Fire Department, La. 73 at Miller Road, Prairieville

La. 431 curve at Valentine Road in the Lake community

Paula Park, La. 933, Gonzales

DPW West, 725 Church St, Donaldsonville

Residents are asked to keep all sandbags through the duration of hurricane season.

Additionally, parish public works and drainage crews are on full standby alert, and all pumping stations are being monitored.

