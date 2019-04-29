Authorities say the Port Allen man accused of killing his mother confessed, and helped police locate the victim's body three days after the 76-year-old was last seen at their shared trailer.

Louis Moore Jr., 44, was arrested on a count of second degree murder early Sunday after West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office investigators uncovered the body of Joann Moore, 76, late Saturday not far from the Lafiton Lane trailer park where the two had resided.

Moore provided authorities with "certain details" about the whereabouts of the body and the series of events leading up to the victim's death, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release late Monday.

Investigators have released few details about the nature of the attack, but Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton said Monday that Moore confessed to beating his mother, causing her death.

He said his office and the Sheriff's Office won't be releasing details from the autopsy until the preliminary results are finalized, likely on Tuesday.

"When I tell you this guy was cold blooded, this guy has no remorse and he's a dangerous person," Clayton said. "Anybody who does what the facts allege he's done doesn't deserve to be walking around in society."

As of Monday afternoon no bond has been set for Moore, who is housed at the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

Clayton said his office will ask that Moore, who has yet to appear before a judge, be held without bond.