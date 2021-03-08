A sexual harassment complaint against a top aide for Attorney General Jeff Landry alleges that Pat Magee harassed several women in his office, insisting one should be deployed as co-counsel at a trial “because male jurors would want to have sex with her” and that another was “not currently as pretty as she was in law school at age 20,” according to the newly released document.

The complaint, filed Nov. 20 against Magee, the head of the office’s criminal division, has been shielded from public view since then. Landry’s office filed a lawsuit against an Advocate reporter who requested a copy of it, but a Baton Rouge judge ruled last week that the complaint was a public record.

The Advocate received a lightly redacted version of the complaint Monday. Magee, who was sidelined while the matter was under investigation, returned to work in January when the probe was complete. He was suspended for 38 days, docked $20,559 in pay and ordered to attend training sessions on emotional intelligence, professionalism in the workplace and conflict management.

While the complainant said Magee was engaging in sexual harassment, the investigation concluded otherwise. In a summary of her findings, attorney Vicki Crochet of the Taylor Porter law firm wrote that Magee was “joking in nature” and that “there were no allegations nor findings of any requests for sexual favors; inappropriate workplace touching; nor sexual overtures.”

Landry’s office has yet to release the report from Crochet’s investigation, and whether it will be released will be at issue in an upcoming court hearing with The Advocate.

The complaint appears to have been written by a witness to much of the alleged harassment. The names of the various people described in it are redacted, which The Advocate agreed to as a way to protect victims of the alleged harassment.

The complaint describes several instances in which the complainant said Magee invoked the appearance of women around him when making decisions that affected the trajectory of their careers.

Magee did not immediately return messages Monday.

In one case, the person writing the complaint tried to bring “a seasoned trial attorney” into a sexual assault case. But Magee disagreed with the decision, calling the lawyer, a woman, “old and ugly,” and suggesting a younger and more attractive attorney instead, the complaint says.

“He indicated she was ‘very f---able,’” the complainant wrote.

In another instance, Magee allegedly declined to promote a female attorney who he had repeatedly described as beautiful.

“He would later express concern to me privately that he would not be able to control himself sexually if she worked that closely with him,” the complainant wrote.

Soon afterward, that same woman tried to switch offices, but the person writing the complaint said Magee berated her for doing so. The complainant described encouraging the woman to contact HR.

The complainant assumed “she did report it to HR because Pat brought it up with me,” the complainant wrote. Magee said he could no longer trust the woman, according to the complaint.

Another interaction between Magee and an unnamed woman employee prompted the person who wrote the complaint to come forward, they wrote. In early October, the woman recounted to the person who filed the complaint that “he had also been touching her and making inappropriate remarks,” the complaint said.

“The location of the touching was nothing that would be considered criminal in my opinion but I could tell it was making her uncomfortable,” the complaint said. The woman had also been asking the witness if Magee had indicated he was considering firing her, citing “ugly emails” about her performance and “inappropriate comments.”

“She mentioned wanting to quit the office on more than one occasion,” the report said.

The person writing the complaint also detailed several exchanges between Magee and an attorney in the office whom he knew from law school; Magee frequently reminded her she was no longer as pretty as she used to be as a law student, the complaint says.

The complainant called HR last October to report those exchanges, before filing the formal letter. But Magee then confronted the woman, according to the document.

“He proceeded to swear her to secrecy and then tried to get her to say that she was not offended by his comments,” the complainant wrote, adding that the woman was :very disturbed” by the confrontation. “She also stated how Pat remarked about how he liked the pants she was wearing yesterday.”

Landry and Magee, who are both from the Lafayette area, met in the early 2000s at Southern University Law School, where they both attended after serving in the Louisiana National Guard. In 2018, Landry tapped Magee to head the agency’s criminal division. The former director of the criminal division was Brandon Fremin, whom President Donald Trump appointed as U.S. Attorney in the Middle District of Louisiana.

Magee was the first Black director of the division, which handles Medicaid fraud and some high-profile criminal cases. Before Magee came on board, the division was tasked with reviewing the 2016 fatal shooting of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, which set off massive protests over police brutality

Magee is also a former member of the Southern University Board of Supervisors.

