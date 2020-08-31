If you ask Matt Watson, East Baton Rouge Parish has a lot of catching up to do: potholes need to be filled, culverts need to be cleaned, and abandoned houses need to be torn down.

The one-term Metro Council member says he's running for mayor-president to tackle what he calls "years and years of deferred maintenance" of the city-parish's infrastructure — a failure in management he blames squarely on incumbent Sharon Weston Broome.

“Right now, because it’s election season, maintenance crews are rushing to put out fires all across this municipality,” Watson said. “But if (Broome) cared, all of this stuff would have been handled over the past three years. Not in one last-minute push.”

Watson, a Republican, said parts of the city-parish — particularly north Baton Rouge — have been ignored for too long. He said effective local government is all about "customer service" and said residents have routinely been shortchanged of the services they pay for in taxes.

To get the most out of limited resources, Watson said, he'd work aggressively to address the root of the problems ailing Baton Rouge. He's made blight reduction a centerpiece of his campaign and said he'd allocate additional funds toward tearing down the city-parish's backlog of condemned buildings.

"I can give you a stack of studies shoulder high that show a positive correlation between blight, condemnable and vacant buildings, and violent crime," Watson said.

Watson also said the city-parish needs to get into a more regular schedule for cleaning and repairing its drainage infrastructure so officials aren't left scrambling every time a major storm heads toward the region.

"It's going to take some serious catch-up after the lackluster drainage maintenance that's happened under this administration," Watson said. "Once it's caught up, we need to keep it on a regular maintenance schedule so we don't get in a terrible jam like we've been in."

Broome has denied claims that drainage has degraded under her watch, and lists a $15 million Stormwater Master Plan and another $600 million worth of drainage improvements among her major accomplishments.

On public safety, Watson said he'd like to see an evolution in policing and suggested creating a crisis intervention team specially trained at de-escalating psychiatric emergencies, so law enforcement — which typically responds to such crises — can instead direct their energies to their patrols.

Watson said he's spoken to one police officer who, in the span of a month, responded eight times to a family whose teenage son is schizophrenic. The family uses the emergency room for medical care and doesn't have the means to call a therapist to visit after hours.

So when their son loses control, they call 911.

"The police officers I've spoken to would gladly hand over that responsibility to someone who could really effect permanent, positive change," Watson said.

Watson frequently talks about his desire to "do the job" and not just "have the job" of mayor-president. He says that if he's elected, he'll spend much of his time on the ground listening to residents concerns and working alongside city employees.

He regularly features this hands-on approach in photos posted on social media, whether he's knee-deep in stormwater, clearing out a drain or drenched in sweat raking up litter on the side of the road.

"He's one of the hardest-working people I know," said state Rep. Barbara Freiberg, who sat next to Watson on the Metro Council. "He connects with the common people out there that are trying to get things done."

Freiberg noted that she remains undecided in whom she will support for mayor-president. Others challenging Broome, a Democrat, are current state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, a Democrat; former state legislator Steve Carter, a Republican; businessman Jordan Piazza, a Republican; Baton Rouge attorney "E Eric" Guirard, an Independent; and Frank Smith III, a Republican. Metro Council member Tara Wicker, a Democrat, was disqualified from the race for failing to file state income tax returns before qualifying.

Watson, 48, grew up in Michigan and moved to Louisiana in 1993 to attend Northwestern State University. After graduating, he moved to Baton Rouge and worked in sales first at George Bass and then Rubensteins, both menswear stores, before joining Cajun Ready Mix, a concrete company. In 2018, he started his own consulting firm.

The father of two was elected to the Metro Council in 2016 to represent District 11, a sprawling district which extends from Florida Boulevard south along Interstate 10 to Pecue Lane. He first ran for the position in 2008. In 2012, he was brought on to serve as legislative aide to council member Ryan Heck, a position he says helped him understand the nuts and bolts of local government.

Watson said he's proudest of his efforts to pass an ordinance aimed at curbing human trafficking at area hotels. He also spearheaded the proposed tire shredding facility, although the operation has faced significant opposition and the council has yet to agree on a location for the initiative.

Watson earned praise in interviews with neighborhood leaders in his district for being responsive in providing constituent services, but the council member has said he "never thought the service to the community ever stopped" at the boundaries of District 11.

David Whatley, 74, met Watson earlier this year during a monthly, community-led clean-up of litter and debris near his home off Iroquois Street. He said it was refreshing, for once, to see a politician out in the community getting his hands dirty.

“We’ve heard enough talk. We want some action,” Whatley said. “He means business.”