The federal moratorium intended to prevent the evictions of people who fall behind on their rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic isn't stopping some landlords in the city-parish from putting their tenants out on the streets.

Since Baton Rouge City Court has mostly halted eviction hearings while the moratorium is in effect, landlords are opting to have evictions approved through the parish's justices of the peace. It's a loophole housing advocates are hoping is closed if the moratorium is extended before its scheduled March 31 expiration.

"The moratorium only stopped certain kinds of evictions but doesn't stop all evictions," said Cashauna Hill, executive director of Louisiana Fair Housing Action. "The only evictions it stopped are for non-payment of rent. And even then, renters have to opt-in for those protections."

Millions of dollars earmarked for rental assistance have been trickling into the state from the federal level, but the bureaucracy attached to that money hasn't given landlords or their tenants the relief they need as the country struggles to rebound from the economic impacts the coronavirus has caused.

The city-parish at noon Monday began accepting applications for the rental assistance program it's implementing to allocate approximately $30 million in additional federal funds coming in to assist those in need.

Vernell Lockett had to borrow more than $1,000 to stop his property manager at Greenwell Plaza Apartments in Baton Rouge from kicking him out after she obtained an eviction order from a justice of the peace in East Baton Rouge Parish.

And Renee Melancon was evicted Feb. 25 by her landlord after falling behind four months in rent.

But according to Tracy Batieste-Woodard, the justice of the peace in Melancon's district, Melancon was asked to vacate the home she rented in the 1700 block of McHugh Road in Baker because she had also violated terms of her lease, from which the eviction moratorium doesn't protect her.

The parish's justices of the peace mostly handle eviction requests for areas outside Baton Rouge city limits.

"We're not just evicting people, we're having mercy; considering the circumstances," said Batieste-Woodard, justice of the peace for Ward 2, District 3 in East Baton Rouge Parish. "I give them time to find somewhere to go."

The eviction moratorium, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is intended to combat the spread of coronavirus by preventing people from becoming homeless during the pandemic, which could result in someone being forced into shared living spaces or shelters where they stood greater risks of spreading or contracting the respiratory virus.

It was extended twice since being issued last year.

While the order temporarily alleviates a tenant from making monthly rental payments if they meet certain criteria listed on an intake form they must complete to receive an exemption, it also says renters who violate terms of their lease can be evicted in the interim.

Such lease violations can include engaging in criminal activity, threatening the health and safety of their neighbors, causing significant damage to their rental property and not adhering to any local and state code restrictions.

Lockett said he's been out of work and fell behind four months in rent and even tried to seek rental assistance but couldn't get approved because his landlord refused to take the calls from assistance officials.

He was served an eviction notice March 4.

It was approved for the owner of his apartment complex, Sid LeJeune Properties, by Mark Miley, justice of the peace for Ward 3, District 1, according to court records.

"I had to come up with a portion of the $4,000 they said I owed for the rent and late fees," he said. "I had to rush and borrow money from family and friends. But I don't know what I'm going to do next."

Connie Porter, who identified herself as the property manager at Lockett's complex, refused to answer any questions related to his situation. And Miley did not return multiple calls by The Advocate to reach him.

Melancon said she has been staying with various friends since getting evicted.

"Our landlord knew we were struggling," she said. "But they took us to (justice of the peace) court anyway and the judge wouldn't hear a word we said."

The home Melancon lived in is owned by Stacey Jones, whose family owns about 30 rental properties throughout the city-parish.

Jones said Melancon was a hoarder and things had gotten so bad that the city of Baker had levied fines after issuing multiple citations on the property. Jones also said Melancon had damaged the property in addition to falling behind on rent.

Melancon denies those claims.

"We're trying to do what we can to keep people afloat; this pandemic has been hard on all of us," Jones said.

Batieste-Woodard sided with Jones, saying Melancon had code violations dating as far back as a year ago.

"We've had about 100 (eviction) cases come across and I may have evicted about 50," she said. "At the end of the day, I can only speak for my ward. We're not evicting every request that we get. I continue a lot of cases so I can research and gather information."

But Hill said there are landlords seeking to have their cases heard before certain judges and justices of the peace where they think they'll have a better chance of getting them approved quicker and without as much scrutiny.

"Justices of the peace in Louisiana are a wildly differing group," she said. "There's no requirement a person serving has to have any sort of legal education. But they're making legal decisions that can result in families being kicked out of their homes."

Cory Dennis, spokesman for the state's Attorney General's Office, said state law mandates they provide training to all justices of the peace and constables.

"However, we do not have oversight authority over them," Dennis said.

If local and state agencies aren't going to expedite the allocation of rental assistance funds, Hill thinks its incumbent on federal leaders to close the gaps that still remains when it comes to evictions.

"Advocates as well as tenants are asking that those changes happen," Hill said. "But it's still hard to know what the next step will be."