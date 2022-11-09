The Metro Council will not go forward with an effort to remove East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney Andy Dotson over his office's handling of the stormwater fee controversy after one of Dotson's top deputies announced his retirement last week.
Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. on Wednesday deleted an agenda item that would have expressed the council's intention to remove Dotson due to a loss of confidence in his ability to work for the city-parish. Dunn said the Friday announcement of Deputy Parish Attorney Bob Abbott's retirement at the end of the year shows a level of accountability for the stormwater debacle.
"We were misled, and I feel that the two responsible parties are the mayor’s office and the Parish Attorney’s Office," Dunn said. "I feel that accountability and responsibility have been taken by the mayor’s office for a couple of weeks now. The parish attorney had not done that until Friday when steps were taken to release Bob Abbott."
Abbott was the second official to announce their departure from a position in the local government after support for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's stormwater utility fee evaporated in late October. Metro Council members said they were misled by Broome's and Dotson's offices over the source of a non-disclosure agreement. Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill resigned Oct. 21 after a week where Broome's administration contradicted previous public statements by admitting that no non-disclosure agreement existed between the federal government and the city-parish over stormwater issues.
The NDA was actually drafted by the Parish Attorney's Office and signed by members of Broome's staff, including Hill, at the direction of Abbott to prevent information about the negotiations from leaking, officials said during an Oct. 26 meeting. The NDA was often cited by officials to avoid answering questions about potential federal enforcement against Baton Rouge's stormwater system.
Broome's administration and the Parish Attorney's Office are both to blame for the controversy, Dunn said, but the departures of Hill and Abbott are a satisfactory level of accountability.
"For me, accountability has been accepted and responsibility has been accepted by both the mayor’s office and the Parish Attorney’s Office," Dunn said.
Dunn on Wednesday also removed from the agenda a second item to hold a public question-and-answer session with Dotson about Abbott's role in the NDA controversy.
Council members grilled Abbott about the NDA during an Oct. 26 meeting at which the fee was rejected. They have requested his emails and text messages related to the fee and stormwater negotiations with the federal government.
Text messages obtained via that public records request show Dotson texting Abbott "we need to get a handle on this" on the morning of Oct. 18 and a link to reporting by The Advocate about the public's concerns with the NDA. Hours later, the Parish Attorney's Office published a statement first explaining the office's role in the drafting of the NDA and admitting that the federal government was not involved with concealing negotiations.
"They both had an opportunity to bring clarity to the narrative that was being created and that never happened," Dunn said. "Matter of fact, the point can be made that they doubled down on the NDA language … with the federal government."
Other council members are still frustrated with Dotson, Dunn said, but the item that was deleted during Wednesday's meeting was sponsored only by Dunn. Any future action to remove Dotson would require a similar item to be reintroduced to the council.
Dotson declined to comment for this article.