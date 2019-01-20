Why is road striping so bad in Baton Rouge? Most lines, like the ones on Bluebonnet Boulevard, are barely visible at night.
We've touched on this issue from time to time. Ingolf A. Partenheimer, chief traffic engineer for the city-parish, has been our go-to guy for this subject. Here's his latest response:
"Raised pavement markers are installed on roadways with at least 6,000 cars per day and 40 mph and higher speed limits," Partenheimer says. "The thermoplastic markings last approximately seven years. Paint lasts approximately six months to two years, depending on the tire wear on it.
"Thermoplastic is used where the road surface is good, and paint is used where there is a road rehabilitation project scheduled within one year. This allows us to mark the roadway without incurring the thermoplastic cost as the road rehabilitation project will stripe the roadway once completed."
Troubled bridge in Central
What is the holdup on of the Denham Road bridge in Central, and when can we expect completion?
Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage for the city-parish, says: "This project is an off-system bridge for which the city-parish and the state Department of Transportation and Development secured funds to replace a timber bridge.
"We have had a couple things that have delayed the progress of this bridge. First is the weather. Certainly, that has not been very favorable to getting the bridge work completed. Second problem is that a bridge span had to be replaced due a bad batch of concrete that was delivered to the site and was used. This required the contractor to demolish the bad bridge span, redo the formwork, install reinforcing steel, and pour the concrete for the span.
"The contract time is being adjusted but it is possible for the contractor to be finished by the end of January 2019. That also depends on our weather conditions."