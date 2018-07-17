Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Tuesday that her administration will host public meetings starting next week for the proposed roads tax they are calling MOVEBR.

The half-cent tax is expected to raise $912 million over 30 years to pay for dozens of road projects across the parish. Some are expected to increase the number of vehicles that can travel on roads, while others would add sidewalks and traffic light synchronization.

A household making $75,000 a year could expect to pay an extra $46.52 more a year in sales taxes, if the tax passes, or less than a dollar a week. The project list includes plans to four-lane Pecue Lane and build an I-10 interchange. It also calls for improving Airline Highway for making most of Nicholson Drive into four lanes between LSU and the Iberville Parish line.But Broome will need a green light from the East Baton Rouge Metro Council on August 8 to place the tax on Dec. 8 ballots. Before then, she will try to gin up support for the plan and explain its components to the general public during at least six public meetings.

All meetings will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 pm. at the following dates and locations:

July 23

Jefferson Baptist Church

9135 Jefferson Highway

July 30

Bluebonnet Branch Library

9200 Bluebonnet Boulevard

August 1

Jones Creek Branch Library

6222 Jones Creek Road

August 2

Charles R. Kelly Community Center

3535 Riley Street

August 6

Jewel J. Newman Community Center

2013 Central Road

August 7

Zachary City Hall

4700 Main Street