LSU Police searched the university’s Kappa Sigma fraternity house this week, two months after LSU’s former vice president of student affairs sent an email that said police were investigating the fraternity for “a hazing violation related to theft.”

LSU Police filed the warrant this week, saying that they were called to the Kappa Sigma house March 4 in reference to a drug overdose. The warrant comes after LSU’s Greek Life system has been again thrust into the spotlight, given the recent closure of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity and arrests of DKE members accused of hazing within the past two months. In 2016, LSU fraternity pledge Max Gruver died after a hazing incident at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, which has also since closed on LSU’s campus.

+6 LSU was warned that DKE pledge left school after stress from pledging, but did little to respond LSU officials received at least two specific warnings over the past three years about problems at the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, records …

Police wrote in their affidavit for Kappa Sigma that a fraternity member who told them he took Fentanyl was combative when they arrived, and another fled the scene. Police brought both members to a hospital for treatment.

The Kappa Sigma member who originally fled the scene told emergency medical personnel that he smoked “dabs,” a wax substance made up of THC — which is in marijuana. He said he mixed an unknown substance with the THC wax, police wrote.

The fraternity member who said he took Fentanyl had to be fastened to a medical bed because the drug made him violent and he had a seizure, police wrote. Other fraternity members later told LSU police that their friends smoked marijuana earlier that night in the Kappa Sigma house.

+8 DKE gameday banners were a constant source of drama inside LSU, new records show No one was safe from mockery when LSU’s Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity members sat down to craft their gameday banners.

A detective, Michael Garguiolo, returned to the fraternity house March 5 with a search warrant. He reported that he seized three glass bongs, two marijuana grinders, one metal smoking pipe and one computer system.

Though the search warrant only references drugs, LSU’s former vice president of student affairs wrote in an email January 18 that Kappa Sigma was “on conditional status with the university.” Kurt Keppler wrote to LSU Provost Stacia Haynie that police were investigating a hazing violation related to theft at Kappa Sigma, according to documents The Advocate received as part of a public records request. Keppler is no longer vice president of student affairs at LSU.

LSU and Kappa Sigma did not immediately return requests for comment Friday afternoon. Check back later for more.