A search warrant was executed Thursday at the East Feliciana Parish School Board offices in Clinton, a top Sheriff's Office official confirmed.
The investigation is a joint operation of the State Police, the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Legislative auditor, said Chief Sheriff's Deputy Greg Phares.
He confirmed that the multi-agency search had been carried out, but said Thursday night he could make no further comment on the investigation.
CLINTON — After more than a half-hour of sometimes heated debate, the East Feliciana Parish School Board narrowly approved a motion Tuesday to…
The Advocate reported in November that a subpoena had been filed in the Parish Clerk of Court's Office in response to allegations the School Board illegally diverted materials for private use and allowed a conflict of interest to influence financial agreements.
An effort to contact School Superintendent Carlos Sam on his cell phone Thursday night was unsuccessful, and a message left on School Board President Richard Terrell's cell phone hadn't been returned by late Thursday night.
CLINTON — In the wake of an investigation of East Feliciana Parish school system finances, School Board member Tim Corcoran persevered Tuesday…