A search warrant was executed Thursday at the East Feliciana Parish School Board offices in Clinton, a top Sheriff's Office official confirmed.

The investigation is a joint operation of the State Police, the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Legislative auditor, said Chief Sheriff's Deputy Greg Phares.

He confirmed that the multi-agency search had been carried out, but said Thursday night he could make no further comment on the investigation.

The Advocate reported in November that a subpoena had been filed in the Parish Clerk of Court's Office in response to allegations the School Board illegally diverted materials for private use and allowed a conflict of interest to influence financial agreements.

An effort to contact School Superintendent Carlos Sam on his cell phone Thursday night was unsuccessful, and a message left on School Board President Richard Terrell's cell phone hadn't been returned by late Thursday night.