PLAQUEMINE — State highway officials have expanded the operating schedule of the Plaquemine ferry due to heavy traffic volumes following the closure of the Sunshine Bridge Friday.
The ferry has two boats crossing the river in Iberville Parish between Plaquemine and Sunshine, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials said in a statement.
The first boat will run from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, DOTD said.
The second boat will run from 5:15 to 10 a.m. and from 1:45 to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The ferry will operate on extended hours while the bridge is closed. DOTD officials have not yet provided a time line for the repairs to the bridge but said Monday it could be months before the work is done.
A crane barge struck the metal cantilever truss bridge early Friday morning, causing extensive damage to load-bearing beams on the southwest side of the bridge. At the time of the collision, the bridge deck was about 123 feet above the surface of the river, according to DOTD and river gauge data.
DOTD said they will continue to monitor traffic patterns and adjust the ferry schedule accordingly.
