A smart phone, left, records video during a scaled back, virtually virtual commemoration of annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 on board the USS Kidd. Because of coronavirus pandemic precautions and gathering limitations, the public was not invited to the annual ceremony, but video of the ceremony was recorded by USS Kidd staff, and should be viewable on Tuesday on the Kidd's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. T

The USS Kidd Veterans Museum will hold a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony Tuesday at 11:55 a.m.

Japanese bombers attacked the U.S. Pacific Fleet just before 8 a.m. Hawaii time on Dec. 7, 1941, prompting the United States’ entry into World War II. President Franklin Roosevelt said Dec. 7 was "a date which will live in infamy."

The attack killed more than 2,400 members of the U.S. military, including 46 from Louisiana.

Growing up in Baton Rouge, he visited the WWII-era USS Kidd. Now he'll command the modern version.

Guests at Tuesday’s ceremony at Baton Rouge will include Matt Noland, a Baton Rouge native who is currently commander of the active-duty USS Kidd. Three of his crew members also will attend.

The original USS Kidd was one of the most-decorated warships in World War II.

The New Orleans-based Marine Forces Reserve Band will provide music at Tuesday’s ceremony.

After the Pearl Harbor remembrance, a second memorial service will follow for the 17 crew member who died when the U.S. Coast Guard buoy tender White Alder collided with another vessel on the Mississippi River near White Castle on Dec. 7, 1968.

