Officials with Mosaic Fertilizer, the operator of the slipping pile of waste phosphogypsum and its lake of acidic water, say they see encouraging trends in their efforts to halt a potential slow-moving environmental disaster in St. James Parish.
But they also acknowledged they don't have enough data to show what probability exists that the pile of industrial byproduct at their Uncle Sam plant outside Convent would break open and release its contents, except that the risk is falling.
Since the unexpected movement along the northern face of the waste pile, also known as a "stack," came to light in the new year, fears have risen the pile could fail catastrophically and release hundreds of millions of gallons of acidic process water, laced with a palette of heavy metals and trace radioactivity, into surrounding swamps and waterways.
In response, Mosaic has been trying to drain the 140-acre lake of acid water atop a 200-foot-high section of the pile to reduce pressure on the moving wall of gypsum. The company is also trucking in dirt to the leading edge of the pile's northern side to act as a kind of brake, company officials have said.
On Monday, Mosaic also finished construction of a new storage lake inside a different section of the 960-acre waste pile to further drain the 140-acre acid lake, because the reservoir the company has been using since late January is approaching its limit.
The new pond will be able to hold up to 500 million gallons and would be ready for use if state regulators grant approval next week, company officials said.
Between Jan. 11 and Sunday, the company has cut the 140-acre acid lake's water volume by one-third to 499 million gallons, according to Mosaic's latest reports to state regulators.
Though the deep earth underneath the pile and the pile's northern face continue to move — between a foot and two feet since Jan. 11 — the company says its modeling shows any failure would release the acidic water gradually and the water would not escape company property.
Hemmed in by elevated highways and blocked culverts, the water would be trapped in a few hundred acres of next-door cane fields the company owns, DEQ documents show. Daily survey data also appear to show the rate of movement along the north face of the pile is slowing, a company spokeswoman said.
"We are encouraged by the trend showing that the lateral movement on the north slope is slowing," said Callie Neslund, the Mosaic spokeswoman.
The risk to Blind River and the surrounding swamps is real should the water ever get out, several environmentalists said.
Philip Bucolo, an aquatic biologist and visiting assistant professor at Loyola University in New Orleans, said the water's high acidity would be harmful to freshwater plants that encounter it at those levels, though waterways would dilute its acidity.
While he couldn't say for certain if the acidic water — if trapped in the cane fields — could penetrate the soil and escape underground, Bucolo said it should be on the company and regulators to show that the water won't do so.
Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality officials have pointed out that the aquifers under the field are not used for drinking water but could not say Monday if they have modeled how a spill of a few hundred million gallons of acid water would interact underground.
Wilma Subra, a chemist and technical adviser to the nonprofit Louisiana Environmental Action Network, said the metals found in the water, including trace amounts of cadmium, iron, lead, aluminum, mercury and silver, and trace radioactive elements uranium and radium-226 don't break down. They can bioaccumulate over time and concentrate in plants and animals if the contaminants escape, she said.
Company officials acknowledged any spill in those fields would likely require a subsequent cleanup of the land.
Daily reports from Mosaic to state regulators show portions of the northern face have apparent cracking but DEQ officials say those horizontal cracks are from settlement and aren't the more troublesome vertical, or transverse, cracks that could be a harbinger of a break in the gypsum wall.
Those reports also appear to show slight movement in a handful of survey stakes along the pile's east and west walls but company officials believe that, too, is due to settlement as water is removed from the pile and not an indicator of new shifting on a different part of the gypsum pile.
Like Mosaic, DEQ and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have not affirmatively said the gypsum wall won't give way eventually. They have also not said how much movement in the northern wall would be necessary for a failure to occur or how much drainage of the 140-acre lake is necessary to stop the movement.
Early in the response, EPA required that Mosaic provide failure probability estimates and best- and worst-case scenarios.
In a Feb. 1 letter to Mosaic, Cheryl T. Seagel, director of EPA's Compliance Assurance and Enforcement Division for Region 6, called the probability estimates "imperative" and gave the company until Feb. 4 to provide them.
Though Mosaic subsequently modeled what it thought a failure would look like and found, if one happened, that the water would not escape, it's not clear the agency ever got the probability estimates to determine how likely that kind of failure would be.
Despite repeated requests for more than two weeks for a comment and a copy of the estimates, EPA spokespersons and officials in Dallas at Region 6 and in Washington, D.C., have not responded, including again on Monday.
Greg Langley, DEQ spokesman, said his agency has never received the probability estimate and has tried to get one.
In a response to questions Friday, Mosaic said it had "insufficient data" to compute the daily probability of a failure of the northern face of the gypsum pile or its rate of movement.
Mosaic added, however, that company officials believe their response actions are raising the probability that the rate of movement will slow, offering a reason to be optimistic.
Russell Schweiss, Mosaic's vice president of mine permitting and land management, noted that as the water level in the lake lowers, any vertical crack that could break open the pile would have to penetrate deeper into an ever thicker wall of gypsum to release the acidic water. The huge lake, which is inside a portion of the pile, has a curved bottom shaped somewhat like a bowl.
"The more you draw that (water) back, the less likely a crack is going to reach the water and, if the crack does reach the water, there's less (water) that will likely drain," Schweiss said.