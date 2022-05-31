A judge has blocked the creation of St. George, siding with East Baton Rouge Parish officials who sued to block the proposed city's incorporation.
Retired 22nd Judicial District Judge Martin Coady, who presided over the 1½-week trial earlier in May, wrote in a Tuesday ruling that St. George would be unable to operate with a balanced budget and its creation would cost the taxpayers of Baton Rouge $48 million, which made incorporation "unreasonable.
Coady's ruling does not spell the end of the yearslong saga.
Andrew Murrell, spokesman for St. George, confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Coady's ruling will be appealed. The case would go first to the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge and then to the Louisiana Supreme Court in New Orleans.
"Today, the citizens of St. George are disappointed that our right to vote was invalidated," Murrell wrote in a statement. "We believe the ruling was incorrect. St. George will appeal this ruling and fight until St. George is incorporated and the voices of our citizens are heard."
Council Pro Tem LaMont Cole, who along with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome sued in 2019 to block the incorporation, celebrated the ruling Tuesday and called on both parties to work together to address the problems that prompted the push for incorporation.
"We need to work diligently to work through the issues that we have to improve the quality of life in Baton Rouge," Cole said. "We can best do that if we remain together. For now, I'm proud of where we are and the opportunity we have to move forward as one Baton Rouge."
In a statement celebrating the decision, Broome said the ruling vindicated her argument that there "is no clear plan" to provide basic services to St. George.
"Our legal challenge was always part of the democratic process and we will continue the work to improve the services for all citizens in East Baton Rouge Parish," Broome wrote.
Coady wrote that a stated goal of incorporation — creating an independent school district — can be achieved without creating a new city.
"Incorporators' motive of establishing a new school district is certainly an admirable goal," Coady wrote. "From the testimony, it appears this may still be accomplished by other means despite the misinformation they earlier received, which gave them the impression that a municipality was required to initiate the formation of a new school district."
Registered voters within St. George's boundaries in southeastern East Baton Rouge voted in October 2019 to approve the incorporation.
Broome and Cole later sued to block the incorporation, alleging the city-parish would lose an estimated $48.3 million in annual revenue, most of that from sales taxes collected in St. George, if the incorporation happened — impairing city-parish services and triggering layoffs.
Staff writer Tyler Bridges contributed to this story.