Complete but unofficial results Saturday show East Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Darryl Hurst winning a permanent seat in Metro Council District 5 after holding the post temporarily.
Hurst, a Democrat, defeated two other Democratic candidates outright for the position vacated when Erika Green was elected in November to judgeship on the East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court. The term runs until the end of 2024.
Hurst finished with 62% of the vote, according to unofficial results Saturday, while competitor Dadrius Lanus ended the night with 27%. The third candidate, Louisiana Democratic Party Vice Chairman Daniel Banguel, came in last at 12%.
Following Green's resignation in January, Hurst and Lanus both applied for a temporary appointment to the seat for the interim period prior to the election. Hurst was appointed to the post by the council, despite some members voicing concern that someone running in the election while holding the temporary appointment would hold an unfair advantage.
The trio competed to represent the heart of North Baton Rouge. Nearly 90% of the district’s population is Black, and the area struggles with high crime and poverty, issues that all three men said are critical to address.
Hurst leaned into his role as an interim councilman during the campaign, pointing to policies and initiatives he was working on rather than organizing a more aggressive campaign strategy. He said he’s secured funding for expanded after-school programming for at-risk children in his district and is working with the parish parks system to create a green space on a blighted piece of land near the Exxon plant.
The 38-year-old North Baton Rouge native works in technology sales for AT&T, a job he started after graduating from Southern University in 2007.
Hurst previously ran for the seat in 2020 against Green. He lost that race by a little over 17% of the 14,500 votes cast.