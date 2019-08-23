People are getting scammed by automated phone calls saying the person's Social Security number has been suspended "for suspicion of illegal activity such as a drug bust" and telling them to call to resolve the matter, the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana, based in Baton Rouge, said Friday.
The BBB said it's received a large number of calls from senior citizens who have gotten the scam messages. The automated message says it's coming from a Social Security Administration employee.
"Fear is a motivating factor for consumers to fall victim to this scam," BBB President Carmen Million said in a statement.
The Social Security Administration will never call someone and ask for their Social Security number, so anyone who gets such a call should just hang up, the BBB said.
The Federal Trade Commission received more than 76,000 reports of the scam between April 2019 through March 2019, a number reflecting only those who chose to report the calls.
Callers to the FTC have reported financial losses of more than $19 million from this and other Social Security scams in the last year, the BBB said.
People who have been targeted by the scam can help others avoid the same situation by reporting their experience at ftc.gov/complaint and bbb.org/scamtracker.
The BBB offers the following tips:
- Don't trust caller ID. Scammers are using fake IDS that make it appear the call is coming from a reliable source.
- Contact the Social Security Administration, at 1-800-772-1213, if concerned about getting such a call.
- Never give personal information to unsolicited callers.