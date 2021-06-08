Louisiana’s first taxpayer-funded adult psychiatric crisis facility, Bridge Center for Hope, will host a roadshow to raise awareness about mental health issues and resources in Baton Rouge.

The free-of-charge “Bridging the Gap to Mental Health Awareness” tour kicks off Thursday with two informational sessions — one from 9 to 11 a.m., the other from 1 to 3 p.m. — at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Schedules for subsequent events in the months-long educational series will be posted on brbridge.org.

The roadshow comes amid a spike in overdose deaths and mental health crises in the wake of a particularly difficult year marked by the coronavirus pandemic and economic fallout, organizers noted.

Bridge Center — which first opened its doors in February — was built to meet the needs of people struggling with those issues.

It was also pitched as an alternative to jail for people experiencing a psychiatric emergency.

As a short-term stabilization center opened round-the-clock to anyone 18 and over, the nonprofit clinic aims to treat people in crisis before connecting them to long-term care facilities.

In addition to treating people during times of crisis, the Bridge Center aims to educate the public about where to find mental health help to avoid having to go there in the first place.