The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council will take another stab today at appointing a representative for District 12, following a snafu caused by the resignation of former councilwoman Barbara Freiberg.

A specially-called meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Freiberg resigned from council after winning a race for the District 70 seat in the state House of Representatives. At its Jan. 22 meeting, council appointed Jennifer Racca to fill her seat.

But Freiberg didn't properly submit her notarized resignation letter to the Louisiana Secretary of State, so Racca's appointment was invalid.

Because Racca, a 39-year-old Republican, participated in several key votes following her appointment last week, the Metro Council will also have to revisit those decisions as well during this afternoon's meeting.

The agenda for the meeting indicates council will again choose from the same pool of nine candidates from which its members selected Racca.

A previous version of this story said the meeting was 3:00 p.m. It is at 4 p.m.