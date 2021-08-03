Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, the parent organization of Baton Rouge's Our Lady of the Lake hospitals, announced Tuesday morning that it will require all staff, contract employees and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Baton Rouge General also issued a vaccine mandate Tuesday, but gave those who don't want to receive it an option to attend mandatory training aimed at dispelling misinformation about the vaccine.

While the hospital systems are taking two different approaches, the moves represent the strongest steps by any Louisiana healthcare systems to push for increased vaccination rates among employees.

Implementation of The Lake's blanket mandate will occur over several months, concluding in December, system President and CEO Richard Vath said in a statement.

"We must act now to protect each other from spreading the delta variant and protect vulnerable patients from exposure," Vath said. "Vaccines are the best means of accomplishing this and more important than ever as the lasting step to end this pandemic. We should not wait any longer."

The mandate will affect Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, Louisiana's largest private hospital, as well as St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, Our Lady of Lourdes in Acadiana, Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa and St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

BRG's mandate will take effect in September. All employees will have until that end of the month to submit documentation of their vaccination or complete the first module of a mandatory online training, BRG CEO Edgardo Tenreiro wrote in a Monday announcement to staff that was shared publicly by the system on Tuesday.

The training was developed by the Mayo Clinic, BRG physicians and other infectious disease experts with the aim of dispelling "myths and misinformation that leads many unvaccinated people to overestimate the risks of the vaccine and underestimate the risks of COVID," Tenreiro wrote.

Unvaccinated employees will be required to complete the training on a quarterly basis and continue wearing masks once the state's mask mandate is lifted, Tenreiro wrote. "More than 50%" of the hospital's staff is vaccinated, according to the announcement.

Both mandates come as area hospitals report a sharp increase in the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 as the super infectious delta variant spreads across the state.

Dr. Catherine O’Neal, The Lake's chief medical officer and an infectious disease expert, reported Monday that her hospital is understaffed and is out of beds for patients.

"These are the darkest days of this pandemic," O'Neal said. "We are no longer giving adequate care to these patients."