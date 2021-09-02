Ascension Parish residents in need can receive tarps, water, ice and meals ready to eat for free at two distribution points in the parish.
Parish official said the sites at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center near Gonzales and the Lemann Center in Donaldsonville are drive-through centers where residents don't have to get out of their vehicles.
The distribution point at Lamar-Dixon opened noon Thursday and the site at the Lemann Center open noon Friday, officials said in a statement.
Louisiana Army National Guard soldiers will load the MREs, water and ice. At a separate station, tarps will be loaded by Ascension Parish government employees.
One tarp will be issued per vehicle. Food, water, and ice will be issued only to the occupants of the vehicle.
At the Lemann Center, drivers should enter from Church Street onto Clay Street, drive by the distribution stations, and exit onto Thibaut Drive.
Drivers should enter Lamar-Dixon from the Ashland Road entry in the rear, pass by the point of distribution past the guard shack, then by the tarp station, and exit back onto Ashland.
This program will continue as long as supplies last, officials said.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, parish homeland security and the Gonzales Police Department will assist in the distributions.