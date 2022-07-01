Southern University's Fabulous Dancing Dolls are set to star in the third season of "Why Not Us?," an ESPN+ series that has NBA All-Star point guard Chris Paul as its executive producer.
In eight episodes beginning Aug. 11, "Why Not Us? Southern Dance" will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a member of the Dancing Dolls from tryouts through the year.
“People will get an up close and personal view of the dolls," Southern spokeswoman Janene Tate said. "It'll show that they are not one-dimensional or monolithic.”
In 1969, Baton Rouge native Gracie Perkins helped create the Southern University Dancing Dolls and became the celebrated troupe's first director and choreographer. Now over 50 years later, the Dancing Dolls are among the more noted collegiate dance lines across the country, not just among historically black colleges and universities, and role models in the Baton Rouge community.
Tate said Southern was approached by Paul and Black media platform Andscape about being the next season of "Why Not Us?" after previous series looked at the Florida A&M football program and the North Carolina Central men's basketball team.
"We're the third HBCU to be featured in this series and so they reached out to us first," she said. "As we know, Chris Paul is a huge HBCU supporter so we were happy to work with him."
Paul said in a statement to ESPN that he expects the Southern Dance season of "Why Not Us?" to showcase the talent and artistry required to be a member of the Dancing Dolls.
“The third season of 'Why Not Us' will continue to shine a spotlight on the importance of HBCUs and celebrate the culture and influence of these institutions,” he said. “This season will focus on Southern University’s nationally acclaimed Dancing Dolls and will capture the drive, talent and vision of these powerful black women leading the way.”
According to ESPN, "Why Not Us? Southern Dance" will examine the distinct culture, experiences and challenges of an HBCU athletic program.
Coached by Southern System Director of Equity, Inclusion and Title IX Dr. Akai Smith, the Dolls will "navigate the rigors of practice, classes and upholding the legacy of the Forever Dolls that came before them" during the series.
Tate shared that Southern alumni and supporters should expect to feel pride for their time at the university upon watching the show
“They can expect the usual grand representation of Southern University and our students," she said. "Additionally, some may find it nostalgic as former members of this illustrious group.”
Tate said the school may come up with a watch party or some other type of gathering ahead of the premier.
"I'm sure we'll come up with something very special," she hinted. "I can't quite answer that right now today, but in true Southern fashion, I'm sure we'll come up with something very special."