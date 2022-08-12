The Livingston Parish Council on Thursday introduced its first zoning map for a rural area, where many residents have traditionally opposed any regulations on how they can use their properties.
But at least one council member says the map will pave the way for “good growth.”
Although the Parish Council adopted 18 zoning categories a year ago for unincorporated parts of the parish, those designations have been unenforceable without a map.
Now, council member Shane Mack has presented his zoning map for District 9, which covers Albany in the northeast corner of the parish. It is the first of the rural zoning maps to be introduced; Mack said he believes the time is right to do so.
It’s been six years since the catastrophic 2016 flood submerged all but a small portion of the parish, resulting in billions of dollars in damage. Since then, residents have complained that overdevelopment is further affecting drainage, sewage and traffic problems, placing their homes at risk.
The council even implemented a temporary, 60-day development moratorium in May that recently ended. During that period, council members pushed through a battery of ordinances aimed at curbing rampant growth.
Zoning, however, has been touted by some on the council as the ultimate check on unwanted development. Mack admitted he had once opposed zoning, but he said that as he became more knowledgeable about the process, he realized it is a way to better serve his constituents.
“When we populate too rapidly in a certain area, it has a huge impact on the infrastructure and drainage systems and sewer systems,” Mack said in an interview Thursday. “This is a way of promoting good growth at a slower pace that allows government to keep up with infrastructure improvements.”
Working with engineering firm Alvin Fairburn & Associates LLC, Mack said his map “tried to give the people a lot of what existed today and what we felt like their needs were.” He focused on preserving trends that would ensure future growth is coherent.
For example, he said, commercial entities that come into the parish will be able to look at the map and have a good understanding of where they can develop “without any real pushback from the surrounding area” because they are building on land zoned for their type of business.
The goal of zoning is to ensure “use of land today will be protected and be able to be used for the same purpose in the future,” he added.
“If you’re a farmer and you want to preserve your property and farm your land, by golly, I want you to be able to do that for as long as you like to,” Mack said. “If you like subdivision living, you should have the right to live in a subdivision without impacts from commercial development that interfere with your ability to enjoy a good quality of life.”
The engineering firm is also working with other council members to create zoning maps for the rest of Livingston Parish’s districts.
Mack said he welcomes community input and has scheduled a town hall at the Albany-Springfield Branch Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday so constituents can review the map and share if they feel their land has been zoned unfairly or inappropriately.
The map can still be altered before an official vote at the next council meeting, and there will be a process in place to address zoning questions or disputes down the line if the map is ultimately approved. Mack urged his constituents to reach out to him if they have questions.
“To me, this is a win-win for everybody,” he said. “I think it’s time.”