BRFD Baton Rouge fire department
Buy Now

The Advocate file photo

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

About 25 percent of the warehouse at Community Bible Baptist Church in Baton Rouge was damaged in a fire Friday night, according to fire department officials.

Just after 11 p.m., firefighters responded to the one-alarm fire in the 1700 block of Monte Sano Avenue.

The blaze's cause is known, according to a BRFD news release.  The fire started in the back of the building where it was contained. 

One person was inside the warehouse had minor injuries and wasn't taken to a hospital, officials said.

No other details were provided.

View comments