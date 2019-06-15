About 25 percent of the warehouse at Community Bible Baptist Church in Baton Rouge was damaged in a fire Friday night, according to fire department officials.
Just after 11 p.m., firefighters responded to the one-alarm fire in the 1700 block of Monte Sano Avenue.
The blaze's cause is known, according to a BRFD news release. The fire started in the back of the building where it was contained.
One person was inside the warehouse had minor injuries and wasn't taken to a hospital, officials said.
No other details were provided.