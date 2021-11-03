Louisiana College, a small 115-year-old college in Pineville, surprised its alumni and even the Louisiana Baptist Convention by deciding to change its name in an effort to grow and become a Christian-based university rather than a school of about 1,250 students.

The new name will be Louisiana Christian University as the institution pursues establishing a graduate school curriculum. But the Louisiana Baptist Convention must first approve and only learned about the name-change on Tuesday.

“It’s a logical move. We are not throwing away our past. We are recognizing this school has always been Christian,” Louisiana College Rick Brewer said in a statement Tuesday.

Both the names Louisiana University and Louisiana Baptist University are already in use. College administrators reserved the new Louisiana Christian University name with the Secretary of State’s Office while working through the process, which begins with an official announcement to the Louisiana Baptist Convention on Nov. 16.

The news got out over the weekend after Brewer casually mentioned during a lunch on Friday that the college’s board had approved a new name.

The name change came as a surprise to Republican state Rep. Michael T. Johnson, an alumnus and former board member whose Pineville district includes the campus. “I’m extremely proud of my association with Louisiana College. It’s an excellent school and I am excited about the future. But I don’t have any comment on the name change because no one has said a word to me about it,” Johnson said.

Other alumni expressed their shock and anger on their private Facebook page about not being consulted before the decision was made. “There went my intention to support the school,” said one. “While my initial reaction is one of anger, I would like to see what justification is in the plan,” wrote another.

The college’s announcement, however, included comments from alumni excited about the name change. Mark Klein, promotions manager for KSLA-TV in Shreveport and Class of 2015 alumnus, was quoted saying: “The name LCU shows me that the school’s leadership is willing to think big, while still holding true to their mission of being an institution that’s unashamed of the Gospel.”

Executive Director of Louisiana Baptists Steve Horn said President Brewer and his team expanded the academic landscape of Louisiana College. The rebranding to a university will allow prospective students to discover the college is more than simply an undergraduate school. “To put in another way, LCU is a Louisiana school, which is unapologetically Christian, whose expanded academic offerings raise it to a university level,” Horn said.

Louisiana College teaches curricula leading to bachelor’s degrees and announced the proposal for its fifth master’s degree program last week.

Brewer also said the Vision 2025 Strategic Plan includes the launching of the institution’s first doctoral program, a Doctorate in Education.

