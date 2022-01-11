The East Baton Rouge Metro Council’s 11 current members will temporarily fill the vacant District 5 seat during a special meeting Wednesday afternoon.

At least four people have applied for the interim appointment, which will last until the voters of District 5 elect someone on March 26 to serve out the remainder of former Councilwoman Erika Green’s term.

Whoever is appointed to the seat could have an advantage over other candidates in the March election. Members appointed to the council have often won the seat in the following election.

High school teacher Edna Buchanan, event planner Markeda Ann Cottonham, school board member Dadrius Lanus and business owner Darryl Hurst have all applied for consideration..

Lanus has served on the East Baton Rouge School Board since 2018 and would be legally required to resign from the board if he is appointed. He is also the executive director of local advocacy group 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge.

Lanus and Hurst have both said they will run for the seat in March. The winner of that election will serve in the seat until Green’s term expires in 2024.

Cottonham previously ran for Metro Council’s District 10 seat in 2020, failing to make the runoff election against Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman. Hurst ran for District 5 that same election season and was defeated by Green during the general election.

The council can also nominate a candidate from the floor of the meeting.

Two Democrats on the council, Cleve Dunn Jr. and Chauna Banks, said they would support local advocate Gary Chambers, who has not applied for the position but has publicly voiced interest in it.

Chambers said if he were to be appointed for the seat, he would not run in the March election because the appointed candidate has an unfair advantage. Chambers on Wednesday also announced his candidacy for Louisiana’s 2022 U.S. Senate race.

“If the council will have me, I'll serve with the council,” Chambers said. “I’ve had a ton of people around the community reach out to me about it, and I've had conversations with almost all of the council members.”

The appointed council member must live in District 5.

Other than Banks and Dunn, most members of the council were tight-lipped when asked who they intended to support during Wednesday’s special meeting.

At least six members must come to a consensus on one candidate for them to receive the appointment, according to the city-parish Plan of Government.

“I don’t think it’s going to be contentious at all,” Dunn said. “I think we’ll make a decision and decide on someone.”

Rowdy Gaudet, the Republican councilman for District 3, said he hasn’t decided who he will support during Wednesday’s meeting but expects the 11 members to be able to come to a consensus on a candidate after a “thorough discussion about the qualifications of each.”

“I think we’ve demonstrated as a council we can have those conversations with differing opinions and ultimately land in a good place,” Gaudet said.

Council members pointed to public service experience within District 5 and an ability to work with the rest of the council as key attributes they’re looking for in a potential appointee.

This is the second special meeting over the District 5 seat over the past several weeks.

The council voted in December to hold a special election in March to fill the remainder of Green’s term. Several Republicans on the council pushed for the election to be held in November, citing lower costs and a longer campaign period. The dispute led to some public sparring between the two sides before several Republicans sided with the Democrats to vote for the March election.

March election set for District 5 in East Baton Rouge. Here's why that's important. The election to fill outgoing East Baton Rouge Councilwoman Erika Green’s seat will be held on March 26 after Metro Council narrowly approved …

Banks voiced some apprehension prior to the special meeting because of the partisan imbalance on the council. Without Green, there are four Democrats and seven Republicans on the council.

District 5 is 90% Black, according to city-parish statistics. All four remaining Democrats on the council are Black, while all seven Republicans are White.

Banks urged the seven Republican members to defer to the council’s Democrats, who all represent portions of North Baton Rouge near District 5.

“The majority of the Black council members, not only do we border that district, we have the same concerns, the same constituencies, the same family members,” Banks said. “By no means would I try to choose the leadership for St. George or for Central or for Zachary without talking to the persons that are most familiar with those communities.”

The seat is vacant because former District 5 councilwoman Green resigned from the seat at the beginning of the year, following her election as a judge for East Baton Rouge Family Court in November.