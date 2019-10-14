Supporters of St. George plan to start speaking with area leaders soon and hope to have elected officials in place by 2021, a spokesperson for the city of St. George said during a press conference Monday.

"We're going to begin the process of building our city," Drew Murrell said.

Organizers said they will meet with city-parish officials Friday about the transition details. Murrell said they've received inquiries from outlining areas about annexation into St. George.

They will also soon work with businesses to being annexation.

"We've had the benefit at looking at our neighbors who have gone through this process," Murrell said about other incorporated cities surrounding Baton Rouge like Central.

Murrell said it could take between 2-5 years for schools to be set up.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Monday's press conference comes after proponents' successful incorporation vote in Saturday's election where 54 percent of the voters within the city's proposed boundaries supported creating the controversial city.

Those election results must still be certified before many of the next steps related to the incorporation can take place. On tap will be the governor appointing an interim mayor and city council members whose main task will be negotiating with city-parish leaders over the complex transition details related to the quasi-separation.

St. George proponents have pinned Jan. 1, 2020 as the date they want to have everything in place to charge forward, but all of that could be delayed indefinitely if the city-parish or someone else legally contests the election results.

Murrell says @StGeorgeINC organizers will be meeting with the city-parish on Friday. — Terry L Jones (@tjonesreporter) October 14, 2019

Murell says there has been “numerous” inquiries about annexation into @StGeorgeINC — Terry L Jones (@tjonesreporter) October 14, 2019

+3 How did St. George vote break down? See which precincts voted for or against incorporation The proposed city of St. George took a large step toward incorporation with Saturday's election, and a breakdown of select precincts show a cl…