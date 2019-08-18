As Hurricane Barry was threatening torrential rain and winds, I drove down Highland Road from Lee Drive to Siegen Lane. This is a beautiful road with massive oak trees on either side. But, this older part of our city has mostly above-ground power lines which are vulnerable to storms. Our subdivision, Kenilworth, is powered mostly by underground lines. However, our street is hooked to an above-ground substation. With hurricane season in full swing can homeowners be made to prune their trees when there is clear interference with power lines?
Colby Cook, Public Service Commission spokesman, says, "Each electric utility regulated by the LPSC has its own vegetation management plan that includes tree trimming around power lines. Electric utilities periodically inspect the power lines but homeowners are encouraged to contact their utility if they notice tree limbs encroaching on power lines."
Cook also notes the tree trimming page on Entergy’s website, entergy.com, asks residents who see a tree or branch that looks dangerously close to a power line to call 1-800-368-3749 (1-800-ENTERGY) and report it.
Goodwood sidewalk update
Is there a plan to install a sidewalk or multi-use path on Goodwood Avenue connecting the paths on Sevenoaks Avenue and Lobdell Avenue? As it is now, either walking on the avenue or walking across front yards at the edge of the avenue are the only options.
We last addressed this issue in December of 2017, but we asked Fred Raiford, city-parish director of transportation and drainage, for an update. Here's what he says:
"Goodwood between Sevenoaks and Jefferson Highway already has a sidewalk that ties it to the Goodwood Park. This request would provide a sidewalk all the way to Independence Park.
"To get this project to be considered, the residents in the area need to sign a petition. … The fact that this project provides a safe walkway from Jefferson Highway to Independence Park and the Goodwood Library would be a big benefit. The people in the area will need to submit the petition requesting this project for consideration."