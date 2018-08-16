Flooded homeowners seeking assistance from the Restore Louisiana program have until Oct. 1 to complete their applications.
Program officials announced Thursday the deadline applies to people who have already submitted a survey, qualified and were invited to apply.
The program stopped accepting new surveys July 20.
Office of Community Development Director Pat Forbes urged all 4,100 people with incomplete applications to finish the process.
Forbes said a major frustration remains that many people who received loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are ineligible for Restore Louisiana grants, due to what is called "duplication of benefits." U.S. Congress is considering legislation to make homeowners with loans eligible for grants.
"If Congress rules favorably, we can assist only those who have submitted their application by the October 1 deadline,” Forbes said.
Homeowners can complete their applications by visiting restore.la.gov, calling (866) 735-2001 or visiting one of the program's homeowner assistance centers in Baton Rouge, Hammond, Lafayette and Monroe.
The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is funded by $1.3 billion from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.